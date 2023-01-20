Things didn’t work out between Zach Shallcross and Season 19 Bachelorette Rachel Recchia because she couldn’t see herself walking down the aisle with him. Zach was heartbroken but lucky for him, he’s getting another chance at love as the Season 27 Bachelor. And even luckier for him, one of his contestants already has a key part of their wedding planned. Gabi Elnicki from Zach’s season of The Bachelor already has her wedding venue picked out, which could mean she’s just one step closer to being ready to walk down the aisle with Zach.

Gabi is going into her Bachelor journey being honest about how she is definitely ready for marriage. According to her ABC bio, she’s already picked out her dream wedding venue on Lake Como in Italy. The fact that Gabi is so serious about getting married could be a good sign for her future with Zach. He told Bachelor Nation that he definitely wants to end the season engaged and wants to make sure the people he pursues are just as serious about the process. “I’m most nervous about the fact that there could be people that are on this journey and a part of this experience that don’t take it seriously and don’t want to actually find love. I want to find someone who truly wants a future with me, so that’s what scares me the most,” he said.

Here are all the details to know about Gabi, who seems to be ready for a real commitment with Zach.

Bachelor Nation’s Gabi Elnicki’s Real Job

After graduating from the University of Mississippi in 2019 with a degree in marketing, Gabi joined a company called Calculated Hire as a business recruiter. She worked her way up through a few promotions and is a senior account executive. According to her LinkedIn, she works “directly with clients to solve complex problems and pursue opportunities for growth.” Although she seems committed to her current company, in her bio, she says that her dream is to one day open her own pilates studio.

Bachelor Nation’s Gabi Elnicki’s Instagram

Gabi’s Instagram makes it very clear how and why she already has her wedding venue picked out: She’s already attended countless friends’ weddings, and so she’s done her research. Her grid is filled with photos from her friends’ engagements and other celebrations, making it very clear that friendship is important to her. She also posts lots of photos with family in her hometown of Pittsford, Vermont.

Bachelor Nation’s Gabi Elnicki Facts

Not only does Gabi support her friends’ relationships, but she also values her parents’ long-lasting marriage and uses it as an example. She’s 25 years old but seems to have a bit of “mom” energy since her favorite Kardashian is Kris. She also says that she takes a bit of time to come out of her shell, so hopefully that doesn’t stand in the way of her getting to know Zach this season.

Season 27 of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.