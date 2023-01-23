This Bachelor Contestant Wants To Move To Disney World

A big part of any new relationship is seeing how your life plan might fit together with your new partner’s. That means comparing careers, interests, and — perhaps most importantly — your plans for where you want to live. Charity Lawson, a contestant in Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, already has a clear idea of where she wants to put down roots someday, and it’s an... unconventional choice. Hopefully Zach is a fan of Mickey Mouse, because Charity has plans to move to Disney World.

In her ABC bio, Charity says that she wants to move to Disney World one day. She doesn’t offer any further explanation, but honestly, it makes sense. Disney World is “the most magical place on Earth,” so why wouldn’t you want to live somewhere filled with magic?

In the meantime, until Charity makes Disney World her permanent address, she seems pretty set on making her own magic for all the people in her life. Her bio emphasizes her “smile that lights up a room” and how she is “extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives.” Zach has said that the biggest thing for him is to find someone who is “really compassionate and kind to everyone that they’re around,” which sounds like a pretty apt description of Charity. Read on to learn more about Charity and the ways she might be a good match for Zach.

Bachelor Nation’s Charity Lawson’s Real Job

Charity is a child and family therapist based in Columbus, Georgia. According to her LinkedIn, her goal is “to leave an impact on someone's life by ensuring and fulfilling positive change for humanity.” The 26-year-old graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation and disability in 2018, and then earned a Master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn in 2022.

Bachelor Nation’s Charity Lawson’s Instagram

Charity uses her Instagram to promote more of her positive energy, especially with her “happies” story highlight. She posts photos from travels to places like France and Chicago, and discusses just how important being a therapist is to her. She’s also used her IG to promote this season of The Bachelor.

Bachelor Nation’s Charity Lawson Facts

A true romantic, Charity’s favorite movie is The Notebook. But as much as she’s all about positivity, she also has a wild side. According to her bio, she “throws a mean axe.” It seems like Charity truly could be the whole package, and she could have luck with Zach this season.

Season 27 of The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.