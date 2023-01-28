All Hail The Pantsuit-Wearing Bachelor Contestant

A Bachelor contestant’s Night One look is a big deal. Not only is it a major part of the first impression she makes with both the lead and the audience, but it also helps set the tone for her vibe the rest of the season. Contestants usually go all out with their outfits that first night, and one Season 27 contestant, Anastasia Keramidas, is making a big splash with hers, which featured a pantsuit.

Dresses are by far the norm at the Bachelor Mansion, but Anastasia decided to meet Bachelor Zach Shallcross while wearing a pantsuit, and she won over a bunch of fans on Twitter by doing so. Anastasia seems to have fully embraced the pantsuit as part of her Bachelor brand. She posted an Instagram featuring people’s positive reactions to her pantsuit with the caption “I mean business,” and she even made a Revolve page with her picks for fans who want to try to recreate her look.

But there’s more to Anastasia than her pantsuit, including the fact that the Season 27 promo teases some drama surrounding her. Zach questions her intentions in the promo, and he teased to Entertainment Tonight, “You're gonna have to tune in and see, but it gets a little juicy. It's a little bit of fears coming to light.”

Here’s what to know about Anastasia, the woman who may make Zach face his fears.

Bachelor Nation’s Anastasia Keramidas’ Real Job

Anastasia is a digital content creator who runs a lifestyle blog. Although her name is listed as Midas on all her socials, it appears her real last name is Keramidas, and that’s what she uses on her LinkedIn. She works as a content marketing manager for Mint Mobile in San Diego and graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a degree in psychology in 2014.

Bachelor Nation’s Anastasia Keramidas’ Instagram

In her Instagram bio, Anastasia calls her page a “digital journal of a Greek Gemini.” She posts recipes, photos of her life out and about in San Diego, and some model-worthy shots at the beach. Anastasia also loves to visit National Parks and has a story highlight devoted to her adventures in them.

Bachelor Nation’s Anastasia Keramidas Facts

Anastasia comes from a big Greek family and even grew up partly in Greece. According to her ABC bio, she loves the Harry Potter movies and feels an affinity for Cleopatra.

At 30 years old, Anastasia is one of the older contestants and is a few years older than Zach. Because of that, she’s looking for “a mature man who has his life together and knows what he wants.” Fans will have to keep watching to see if that man turns out to be Zach.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.