There’s always an opportunity to find love in Bachelor Nation, and some former contestants are taking the show on the road to prove it. The Bachelor Live On Stage is bringing everything fans love about the TV series directly to their hometowns with a national tour. Seven alums from recent Bachelorette seasons will head off on the tour along with former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, bringing the fun and romance of the Bachelor franchise directly to live audiences.

Each night of The Bachelor Live On Stage will feature one of the seven alums as the Bachelor for the night, while members of the audience will get the chance to win a rose from him. Here’s the official description of the “interactive” event:

It’s a thrilling night of laughter, lively games, and lighthearted connections with a handful of ladies, hand-picked from the audience to experience first-hand what life at the mansion is really like. From glamorous limo entrances to outrageous group dates and all the memories that come along with it, come dressed to the nines and bring your watch party crew to cheer on those vying for the final rose of the evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Bachelor Live On Stage tour:

The Bachelor Live On Stage Tour Dates

The tour begins March 16 in Peoria, IL and continues through May 1. You can buy tickets at the link here.

The Bachelor Live On Stage Tour Cities

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour is going all over the United States over the course of two months. Here’s the full list of 41 cities where the tour will stop:

Peoria on March 16

Columbus on March 17

Indianapolis on March 18

St. Louis on March 19

Kansas City on March 20

Minneapolis on March 22

Milwaukee on March 23

Cincinnati on March 24

Rosemont on March 25

Cleveland on March 26

Detroit on March 27

Reading on March 29

Boston on March 30

Baltimore on March 31

Philadelphia on April 1

New York on April 2

Washington D.C. on April 3

Pittsburgh on April 5

Morristown on April 6

Roanoke on April 7

North Charleston on April 8

Fayetteville on April 9

Atlanta on April 10

Ft. Lauderdale on April 12

St. Petersburg on April 13

Pensacola on April 14

Birmingham on April 15

Knoxville on April 16

New Orleans on April 18

Suger Land on April 19

San Antonio on April 20

Austin on April 21

Midland on April 22

Grand Prairie on April 23

El Cajon on April 25

Riverside on April 26

Thousand Oaks on April 27

Los Angeles on April 28

Las Vegas on April 29

Reno on April 30

Salt Lake City on May 1

The Bachelor Live On Stage Tour Cast Members

Each Bachelor Live On Stage show will be hosted by Becca Kufrin and feature one of seven former Bachelorette contestants as the lead for the night. Those seven former cast members are: James Bonsall from Season 17, Rick Leach from Season 18, Connor Brennan from Season 17, Ivan Hall from Season 16, Justin Glaze from Season 17, Andrew Spencer from Season 17, and Rodney Matthews from Season 18.

The men all appeared in a video announcing that they’re joining the tour:

A later announcement will reveal which guys will be the “featured Bachelor” at each tour stop.