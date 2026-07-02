At the very beginning of 2026, Ashley Tisdale had the whole internet buzzing over a personal essay in The Cut about a “toxic mom group.” It didn’t take long for the discourse-starting piece to catch the attention of streamers, and now, Tisdale is turning her friendship breakup into a new Netflix series. Here are all the details on the aptly titled upcoming comedy, Toxic Moms.

Netflix confirmed Toxic Moms had entered development on July 2, after a reportedly contentious battle over the adaptation rights to Tisdale’s essay. Tisdale is executive producing the half-hour comedy series with Ali Wong and Sabrina Jalees — all three of whom are also reported to have other important roles. Tisdale is also expected to star in the show, which Jalees has written. And Wong is in talks to direct.

The plot is inspired by Tisdale’s story for The Cut, in which she described finding community with a group of mothers with infants around the same age. But after some time in this circle, Tisdale wrote about noticing exclusionary behavior that made her feel like she “was in high school again.” In the end, she sent the group a text saying she no longer wanted to be in their clique.

The Netflix show will obviously expand on Tisdale’s write-up, and could potentially cause a lot of friction considering who people believe was in the “toxic mom group” in question...

The Toxic Moms Cast Could Lead To Celeb Drama

Though Tisdale kept the moms in her essay anonymous, it didn’t take long for everyone to realize she was writing about a well-known mom group consisting of Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor, among others. This was pretty decidedly confirmed when Duff and Trainor both responded to the piece, along with several other celebs in the circle.

As of Netflix’s development announcement, Tisdale is the only name attached to star in the show. But things will likely get spicy when the rest of the cast of characters is revealed, since it’s hard to ignore the famous names who inspired these roles.

The Premiere Date Is Still A Ways Away

Although the show announcement implied that the Toxic Moms script had been written, it will still likely take a least a year for the show to premiere. Hopefully, the maternal chaos will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2027.