Meghan Trainor Says Ashley Tisdale Apologized For Her "Toxic Mom Group" Essay

A member of Hollywood’s most infamous mom group has just dropped a major update on all that drama caused by a certain, incendiary op-ed that was published at the start of 2026. In Ashley Tisdale’s January essay for The Cut, she described feeling “frozen out” of a collective of new mothers who were also balancing varying levels of fame. It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to deduce Tisdale was writing about a well-known friend group consisting of Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor, among others. Now that a few months have passed since the drama, Trainor is revealing how she and Tisdale handled the mess privately.

Initially, Trainor made light of the situation by posting a joke-y TikTok set to her song “Still Don’t Care,” with a caption stating she was just finding out about “the apparent mom group drama.” But in reality, Trainor said the high-profile takedown was difficult to navigate, especially since she could empathize with both sides.

"It was really hard for a lot of moms, and I felt so bad," Trainor told Us Weekly on April 15. "I felt bad for Ashley, that she was ever that sad. I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion. I don’t really know what happened, but I wish them all the best. I texted all of them. Ashley texted me, 'I’m sorry, your name got dragged in.' And I was like, 'It’s all right, girl. The world’s a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about.'"

Trainor said it was easy to accept Tisdale’s apology because she could also relate to feeling a bit like an outcast at times within the friend group, especially after welcoming her newborn daughter Mikey at the start of 2026.

"I was a bad mom friend," Trainor said. "I never went. They had so many events; they were awesome and always there for each other. There was a group chat, but eventually they started a group chat without me because I wasn’t there."

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However, Trainor said that she had no bad blood about the group drifting away from her a bit amid her busier schedule. "That was totally fine. I didn’t feel bad," Trainor continued. "The last time I saw them was like a year ago, and I brought them to dinner and paid for it because I was like, 'I’m so sorry that I’m just not present…' And then that [story] popped up, and I was like, 'What?!?' I saw my face everywhere, and wait a second, I’m not even there… I saw a TikTok where they were like, 'Well, everyone hates Meghan Trainor right now, so I bet she’s the mean one.' And I was like, 'Don’t worry, guys.' But some moms in that group don’t want to be famous and never wanted attention."