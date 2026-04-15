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Meghan Trainor revealed how Ashley Tisdale apologized to her for her "toxic mom group" essay.

Meghan Trainor Says Ashley Tisdale Apologized For Her "Toxic Mom Group" Essay

"Ashley texted me..."

by Dylan Kickham
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A member of Hollywood’s most infamous mom group has just dropped a major update on all that drama caused by a certain, incendiary op-ed that was published at the start of 2026. In Ashley Tisdale’s January essay for The Cut, she described feeling “frozen out” of a collective of new mothers who were also balancing varying levels of fame. It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to deduce Tisdale was writing about a well-known friend group consisting of Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor, among others. Now that a few months have passed since the drama, Trainor is revealing how she and Tisdale handled the mess privately.

Initially, Trainor made light of the situation by posting a joke-y TikTok set to her song “Still Don’t Care,” with a caption stating she was just finding out about “the apparent mom group drama.” But in reality, Trainor said the high-profile takedown was difficult to navigate, especially since she could empathize with both sides.

"It was really hard for a lot of moms, and I felt so bad," Trainor told Us Weekly on April 15. "I felt bad for Ashley, that she was ever that sad. I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion. I don’t really know what happened, but I wish them all the best. I texted all of them. Ashley texted me, 'I’m sorry, your name got dragged in.' And I was like, 'It’s all right, girl. The world’s a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about.'"

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Trainor said it was easy to accept Tisdale’s apology because she could also relate to feeling a bit like an outcast at times within the friend group, especially after welcoming her newborn daughter Mikey at the start of 2026.

"I was a bad mom friend," Trainor said. "I never went. They had so many events; they were awesome and always there for each other. There was a group chat, but eventually they started a group chat without me because I wasn’t there."

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However, Trainor said that she had no bad blood about the group drifting away from her a bit amid her busier schedule. "That was totally fine. I didn’t feel bad," Trainor continued. "The last time I saw them was like a year ago, and I brought them to dinner and paid for it because I was like, 'I’m so sorry that I’m just not present…' And then that [story] popped up, and I was like, 'What?!?' I saw my face everywhere, and wait a second, I’m not even there… I saw a TikTok where they were like, 'Well, everyone hates Meghan Trainor right now, so I bet she’s the mean one.' And I was like, 'Don’t worry, guys.' But some moms in that group don’t want to be famous and never wanted attention."