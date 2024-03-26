Ashley Tisdale Is Expecting Baby No. 2 & Her IG Post Is So Sweet

A ~fabulous~ update: Ashley Tisdale is expecting baby No. 2. On March 26, the Disney Channel alum shared that she’s expanding her family on Instagram with a sweet post. “We can’t wait to meet you 💫,” she captioned the baby bump pics, which also featured her husband Christopher French and their 3-year-old daughter Jupiter.

French also posted the pregnancy announcement on his profile. “Beyond grateful. Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French 💘,” he wrote alongside the photos. Tisdale replied, “I love you!!! Juju [Jupiter] is just too cute we had to have another!!”

They did not publicly share their due date, but French revealed that Tisdale was a few months along in her pregnancy. “If I’ve been slow to call you back for the last couple months now you know why,” he wrote on IG Stories, following their announcement.

Tisdale and French got married in a private ceremony in September 2014. The couple first got together in 2012, and in 2013, Tisdale explained how their love story began. “I think from the moment that him and I met, I just knew it,” she told Ryan Seacrest at the time, per Us Weekly. “I was like, ‘OK, this is the guy,’ and he knew the same thing. It doesn't get any better. I just can't explain it.”

Jerod Harris/WireImage/Getty Images

Tisdale isn’t the only High School Musical alum who is currently expecting. Vanessa Hudgens debuted her baby bump at the Oscars on March 11. Hudgens married MLB player Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico in December 2023, but Tisdale was noticeably absent from ceremony.

Afterwards, rumors of a feud between the longtime friends started. Tisdale somewhat acknowledged the speculation during a March 5 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I haven’t seen her in a long time,” she said. “I think we’re just — obviously, she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter, so she’s a full-time job.”

The last time they were spotted together happened in May 2021 when Tisdale shared a pic of Jupiter, meeting Hudgens for the first time. “She just fell in love with Vanessa. I think she just knew how important she was to me because she reached out her arms to her," Tisdale told Access Hollywood after the sweet meeting.

Perhaps they’ll find something to reconnect over now that they’re expecting at the same time — there’s nothing like playdate bonding time.