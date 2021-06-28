Ariana Shared The Sweetest Kiss With Dalton On IG For Her B-Day

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have kept their relationship super private ever since they reportedly began dating in January 2020. Due to the pair wanting to keep their romance as low-key as possible, fans have only seen them interact a handful of times on social media. Grande gave fans a rare look into her and Gomez’s lives as a couple on May 26 by sharing photos of their “tiny and intimate” wedding ceremony (which happened on May 15 at the singer’s Montecito home) on Instagram. Now, weeks after tying the knot, the star has shared another special moment with her husband online. Ariana Grande's 2021 birthday Instagram kissing Dalton Gomez shows the two are enjoying life as a married couple.

Grande celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday, June 26, by spending the day with Gomez. The weekend of her birthday, she posted a video with him to her IG Story, in which fans could see her wearing a cheetah-print hat and crown for the occasion, while Gomez was playing with a slinky in the background. Grande had one arm draped around her husband’s neck as the two leaned in for a kiss. “a bday baby. deeply thankful for so much love,” she captioned the clip, which you can watch below.

Since the two only post about each other every now and then, fans were overjoyed to see such an affectionate moment between the couple.

Grande didn’t post the video with Gomez on her actual IG, however. Instead, the singer commemorated her 28th birthday by sharing a throwback picture of herself as a baby on IG. “hbd tiny, i am taking care of you !” she captioned the adorable photo.

According to Entertainment Tonight, getting married has changed the way Grande and Gomez feel about sharing their life together online. “Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease,” a source reportedly told the publication on June 15, adding the two are very excited about this new chapter of their lives.

Fans are so happy for the couple!