When you sign up to find love on a reality show, you must know you’re in for some ups and downs along the way. For Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, there may have been a few more downs than ups. But that didn’t stand in the way of them finding love. Here’s everything to know about Danielle and Nick’s relationship following their Love Is Blind journey.

Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. On Love Is Blind, couples date in isolation pods and decide to get engaged before ever meeting in person. Against all odds, Danielle and Nick hit it off right away, and built a strong emotional bond before ever meeting face-to-face. It seemed like an easy decision for them to get engaged, so they did, and then they headed off to Mexico together to see how their relationship could blossom.

In Mexico, things started to get a little rocky. Danielle got sick right before the couples’ party, so Nick went by himself. Afterward, Danielle had a bit of a breakdown, and the couple ended up getting into a very confusing fight. Nevertheless, they powered through with their engagement and went back to their hometown of Chicago to try to build a life together.

Danielle and Nick got to bring each other into their normal lives, which for Danielle meant showing off the silly costumes she wears when she’s entertaining her friends sometimes. Luckily, Nick wore his corn-on-the-cob costume well, and Danielle wasn’t too turned off by the neat-freak tendencies Nick shared with her. They also met each other’s families, which seemed to go fairly well... until it didn’t. Danielle became upset when Nick wasn’t entirely focused on her family at their first meeting, and they had to very quickly learn how to balance their time and make room for each other’s loved ones.

In the end, it looks like Danielle and Nick found a way to make it work. Even though Nick admitted it was a “game time decision,” he and Danielle both said “I do” at the altar. They got married, and all social media evidence points to them still being together. They still follow each other on Instagram, and Nick’s family follows Danielle. All that IG love probably points to some real-life love found in the pods, but fans will have to wait for an official update to see where they stand.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.