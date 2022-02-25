The contestants of Love Is Blind are put in a very tough position. In a short amount of time, couples are supposed to fall in love while in isolation pods, then get engaged and confidently decide to spend the rest of their lives together. It’s a lot to ask, and the couples often struggle to wrap their minds around such a big life decision. It seems like that was the case for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Season 2 of Love Is Blind.

Warning: Spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 2 follow. Sal and Mallory built a special connection while dating in the pods before they saw each other IRL. In fact, Mallory turned down a proposal from another contestant, Jarrette Jones, because she felt like she had a stronger connection with Sal. Sal and Mallory decided to get engaged and try to build their connection even more, which they did as Sal put his opera training to good use and sang several romantic songs to Mallory.

But there were also some hurdles for Sal and Mallory along the way. Sal struggled with the connection Mallory had with Jarrette, and Mallory confronted Sal when she learned he had a close relationship with another woman right before entering the Love Is Blind pods. Nevertheless, they moved forward with their wedding day.

Netflix

So what went down? Sal ultimately made the tough decision not to say “I do.” He respectfully addressed all the wedding guests and gave Mallory some time to process the events before they amicably discussed their situation. Sal explained that he just felt they needed more time to “build trust” between each other, and Mallory agreed.

On Feb. 25, Sal told Us Weekly he made his decision in the moment during their wedding. “I was a roller coaster of emotions [at the wedding],” he said. “I was just feeling everything, and I really was trying to wrap my head around everything that we had been through together. I was really just kind of summarizing it in my head and I knew that at that moment of my wedding, I just wanted to make that choice with her. I wanted to see how I felt in that moment with her. It was a crazy day.”

At the end of their post-wedding conversation, Sal asked Mallory if she’d like to go on a first date without any cameras, a proposal she said yes to. There aren’t any hints of them dating on either of their Instagrams, but Sal did suggest they’ve each found post-Love Is Blind joy. He told Us Weekly, “I am very happy. And I know Mallory is very happy too.”

Love Is Blind Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.