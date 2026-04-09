When Anthony Norman first arrived at Rockin’ Grandma’s, he was an unsuspecting 25-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, ready to help run an annual company retreat as a temp for the family-owned hot sauce company. But really, he was hired to be the new hero in Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat. “Looking back, I'm like, ‘Oh my goodness ... Why did they even pick me?’” he tells Elite Daily.

The latest installment of the Prime Video series premiered on March 20 and followed Norman — alongside a zany cast of characters — as they bond as employees and eventually try to save the business from a hostile takeover by Triukas, a power-hungry company run solely by redheads.

Along the way, plenty of antics — like an unsuccessful marriage proposal, an illegally-made hot sauce, and a surprise performance from Sia — ensue. At one point, Norman commented on all the craziness, joking that even writers couldn’t make this stuff up. (If he only knew.) “It's crazy. It's wild,” he says. “I need to trust my gut a lot more.”

Before the big reveal, the sitcom culminated in a dramatic finale, where Norman sprinted down a hill to stop Doug Sr. (Rockin’ Grandma’s CEO) from signing away the company under false pretenses. It was a definite tearjerker — and one that proved he was more than worthy of the “hero” title.

Here, Norman opens up about the Company Retreat experience, his relationship with the cast now, and what he hopes to accomplish next.

Courtesy of Prime

Elite Daily: What was the casting process like? Was it all done under the guise of an interview?

Anthony Norman: I'd applied to a temp company. I had two Zoom interviews with them. I almost forgot about it, and a month or so later, they reached back out and said, "We want to move you to the next step of the process." Then I got on Zoom with Ryan [Perez, aka Kevin], and they brought me out.

ED: At the time, were you surprised to be offered the job?

AN: I was definitely surprised because the opportunity was so cool. It fit my schedule perfectly, and I was thinking, "Man, this would be a great gig." I was excited when I found out I got it.

ED: What did your family and friends think, watching you?

AN: They loved it. My mom actually came with me to the premiere, where we watched the first three episodes. By the first episode, she was already crying tears of joy and laughter.

That was a moment I look back on, and I'm like, ‘You should've known.’

ED: What was the most shocking moment for you during filming?

AN: Sia. Honestly, everything that Triukas brought was surprising to me. I didn't expect it to get to that level. I thought they just wanted to do a partnership, not bring in all these nice things for us.

ED: Was there a moment when you came closest to figuring out the retreat wasn't real?

AN: Honestly, I never got close. I don't think there's anything that they could have done to bring me out of that world until I saw all the people and cameras.

If I had to pick, though, it’d be the Sia part. Earlier, there was a moment where Jimmy [Woods, aka Jim] and I were practicing for the talent show, and he was remixing an Eminem song. One of the producers came out, and she was like, "Yo, you can't do that. We're a small documentary." Then two days later, Sia comes out. In my head, I was like, "What are you talking about, man? Sia is here." That was a moment I look back on, and I'm like, "You should've known."

Courtesy of Prime

ED: Watching it all now, what was the funniest bit?

AN: The funniest moment was definitely the Fleshlight. I was literally laughing, rolling on the floor.

ED: Who in the cast was the most convincing?

AN: I'd probably say Erica [Hernandez, aka Kate], just because she was the most normal. She wasn't wild or wacky or goofy; she was just business.

ED: People are really loving you on the show. Have you seen all the commentary and edits?

AN: I’ve definitely seen some of them. The ones where they take certain scenes and cut them together and put a heartfelt song behind it, those really make me smile.

I don't really necessarily yearn to be a super big actor, but there are some TV shows that I would like to pop up in.

ED: Have you had any real-life fan interactions yet?

AN: The fan interactions have honestly just started. When I was on the way out here, to Los Angeles, there was a gentleman who came up to me. He was so excited to talk to me, and he wanted to get a picture. That was really my first one. I'll remember him for life.

ED: Are you still in touch with the cast?

AN: Absolutely. I'm from Nashville. With most of them being from LA, it’s more through FaceTime and social media.

ED: Was it difficult to get to know them all over again?

AN: The fact that we already built bonds and relationships, I didn't feel like I had to start over. The only thing I had to do was relearn their names.

ED: Who did you feel closest to while filming? Who are you closest to now?

AN: Alex [Bonifer, aka Dougie], on both ends.

ED: What opportunities have come up since the show?

AN: There have definitely been some opportunities, different brand deals, and stuff like that, but I’m just being patient. Honestly, I'm still building my team. There are some things that I would like to do. I don't really necessarily yearn to be a super big actor, but there are some TV shows that I would like to pop up in, just because I grew up watching them. For instance, Teen Wolf — love Teen Wolf. If I could get in on something like that, that would be cool.

ED: Beyond professional aspirations, what are you hoping to do next?

AN: I'm a ball player, so my ultimate goal is to build a park in the neighborhood where I grew up so that people can come there, train, and get better.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.