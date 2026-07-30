Love Island USA might be over, but the final couples are (seemingly) still going strong. Trinity Tatum and Bryce Alakai Dettloff seem happier than ever, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea were spotted on a date together, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou are constantly in each other’s comments sections. But where do Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt stand? The duo gave an update on their relationship status during a July 29 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!.

During the show, host Andy Cohen asked, “Carl, are you officially boyfriend-girlfriend?” Alas, the duo has not taken that step just yet. “No, so we are not officially boyfriend-girlfriend yet,” Carl said, while Aniya (who was holding his hand) giggled and nodded along.

Compared to the other final four couples, Aniya and Carl have been together for the least amount of time — and that timeline seems to be impacting in their pace outside of the villa. “You know, I came in late, right? I came in Casa Amor, so [we] had a couple weeks to get to know each other,” Carl continued. “And I honestly feel after two weeks the connection is really strong and we just feel really, really happy.”

“We just kinda want to keep rolling that as long as we can,” he added.

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Although they might not be in a relationship yet, Aniya and Carl have been showing each other plenty of love on Instagram since leaving the villa. Post-show, Aniya shared a series of photos from the experience and gave Carl a special shoutout. “I truly cherish the connection I have with Carl and I’m so happy that he made my fairytale dream a reality,” she wrote on July 15. “I cannot wait to see how our story continues.”

That same day, Carl also shared some Love Island photos, including snaps from his and Aniya’s final princess-themed date. “Walls were never really up let’s be honest,” he captioned the post, referring to a line he said during the season, when he claimed his “walls were up” after Aniya initially stayed loyal to KC Chandler over choosing him.

It sounds like the couple is on their way to “boyfriend-girlfriend” status, and there’s always a chance they’ll give another status update at the Aug. 31 reunion.