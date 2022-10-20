American Horror Story's Season 11 Soundtrack Is Full Of '80s Nostalgia

One of the essential parts of a period piece is getting the details right. That can be anything from hemlines to accessories to the aural wallpaper of a show. It’s part of what makes shows like Stranger Things or Everything I Know About Love fun: Their soundtracks bring back the bops of their time. With AHS: NYC set in the LGBTQ+ community in 1981, American Horror Story’s Season 11 soundtrack song choices are divine.

American Horror Story doesn’t always set itself in a very specific time and place, but NYC is a different kind of season than most. Ryan Murphy is doing a story about the epidemic that ravaged the LGBTQ+ population beginning that year. Even if AIDS is not directly related to the story, the specter of it hangs over everything.

It’s also paced differently than most, with far fewer bodies and blood on screen than most seasons (at least, so far). Two episodes in, the story is only just getting underway, and with two new episodes arriving each week, it seems like this will be a tighter, more focused story that allows more breathing room within its parameters. It also stops the action multiple times to stare at dance floors filled with young men dancing or appreciate Patti LuPone as a bathhouse singer doing stunning covers of old hits.

That makes the music stand out even more than it might have done in other circumstances, and has fans humming tunes long after the episode is over. Here are all the songs featured in AHS: NYC.

AHS: NYC Episode 1 “Something’s Coming”

“In The Heat of the Moment” by Willy DeVille

“Fever” by Peggy Lee (sung by Patti Lupone)

“Faith” by The Cure

“Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Lori Lieberman (Piano Cover)

“Calling You” by Holly Cole (sung by Patti Lupone)

AHS: NYC Episode 2 “Thank You For Your Service”

“Call Me” by Blondie

“You’re Not Going To Get It” by Epicycle

“Walk The Night” by Skatt Bros

American Horror Story Season 11, aka AHS: NYC, will continue with two new episodes every Wednesday at 10 and 11 p.m. ET on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.