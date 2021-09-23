We Finally Get Some Clues About The AHS Aliens In This New Promo

American Horror Story: Double Feature closed out its first story, “Red Tide,” with Episode 6, “Winter Kills.” But there is still half a season to go and a second tale of horror. Moreover, the latter half of the season will focus on something the series has thus far mostly avoided: aliens. Like “Red Tide” before it, little has been disclosed about “Death Valley,” other than it being a 1950s-set tale and including of the Eisenhowers. But the American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 7 promo finally gives fans a taste of the black-and-white story to come.

Warning: Spoilers for American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 6 follow. Fans had pretty mixed feelings about the ending of “Red Tide,” which took the story’s subtext about creativity in Hollywood and the entertainment industry and made it glaringly obvious. The finale’s ending even had Alma and Ursula pack up and move, along with the Chemist, to Tinseltown, where a new crop of pill-poppers eagerly awaited them. But one thing that wasn’t made clear? Whether the two stories in Double Feature are related.

With no obvious connection from one story to the other, fans were left with only the trailer for the premiere of “Death Valley” to go on. So far, it looks pretty standard alien arrival, with bright lights, floating ladies in A-line house dresses, and men in gray flannel suits attempting to ascertain whether anyone is coming in peace.

The opening episode of Part 2 is called “Take Me To Your Leader,” which certainly explains how the Eisenhowers will get involved. But the synopsis suggests that the black-and-white footage, the 1950s costuming, and the historical name drops are actually all a red herring.

The synopsis reads, “A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making.” Couple that with the promo’s glances of brightly colored modern-day moments sprinkled within the aliens’ arrival, and it seems perhaps this is not a story totally set 70 years in the past after all.

Could a possible present-day story wind up connecting to the events in Provincetown in “Red Tide”? Or do fans need to give up on trying to make a connection between the two halves of the season, and accept these stories are only connected because they are airing back to back?

American Horror Story: Double Feature continues with new episodes every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.