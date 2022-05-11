Amanda Seyfried Called Out "Gross" Jokes About An Iconic Mean Girls Scene

Mean Girls is one of the funniest modern comedies, but it wasn’t all laughs for the main cast. In particular, Amanda Seyfried recently opened up about how one of her iconic scenes from the movie led to lewd, inappropriate remarks from fans, which left her feeling grossed out at a young age. Honestly, Amanda Seyfried’s quotes about her Mean Girls weather scene put things in a whole new context.

Seyfried spoke about the uncomfortable reaction to the scene in a May 10 interview with Marie Claire, revealing that men who’d seen the movie would constantly ask her if it was raining. The question was a reference to Seyfried’s final scene in Mean Girls, in which her character Karen Smith is delivering a weather report while drenched from heavy rainfall. Earlier in the film, Karen revealed her special talent: “My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain. Well, they can tell when it's raining.” As a callback to that joke, Karen holds her breast and hilariously delivers her weather forecast: “There’s a thirty percent chance that it’s already raining.”

Karen’s ditzy weather forecasting lines instantly became highly quotable among fans, but Seyfried said she was uncomfortable with the amount of male fans who would reference the scene to her.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” Seyfried said. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

Paramount Pictures

Seyfried went on to reflect on the struggles of becoming famous at a young age, citing her early experiences with fame as the reason she left Hollywood to live on a farm in the Catskills.

“I think being really famous [young] must really f*cking suck,” Seyfried said. “It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let’s go in the opposite way.”

It sounds like those rainy days are in Seyfried’s past now.