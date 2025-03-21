Over a decade since Jennifer’s Body was released, the horror-comedy movie still holds up. Fans have been showing the 2009 movie plenty of love, and Amanda Seyfried — who played Needy in the movie — agrees with them, calling Jennifer’s Body a “perfect” film.

During a March 20 video for Vanity Fair, Seyfried discussed the movie. “I can't critique this movie. It's, to me, a perfect movie. It's got balls,” she said. “Diablo Cody [the writer] was outspoken and beautiful and smart and funny.”

“We were expressing a certain angst in a very, very specific, comedic way in a very specific genre God, the special effects were so incredible, there were stunts, there was everything that you could want, and girl-on-girl action,” she continued.

For Jennifer’s Body, Seyfried said the only misstep was the marketing strategy. “If the critics criticize anything, it would be the marketing. The marketing sucked. It just did. And we all agree,” she said. “[Director Karyn Kusama] just got it all and she put it together so beautifully, and the marketing team cheapened it like it was just a romp, a gory romp. I think they ruined it.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seyfried added that she was “looking forward” to the sequel, a project she has been teasing without confirming. “They're working on it. I already said thumbs up. I was like, ‘whenever you're ready, I'm ready,’” she said. “‘Cause I wanna play Needy, I love Needy. It also was the first time I got to play [a] really nerdy [character]. And Megan [Fox] got to turn into a f*cking demon, and it was awesome. We all just had a lot of fun.”

Jennifer’s Body is not the only project Seyfried looks back on fondly. During a March 20 episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, she also called Mean Girls “perfect.” Horowitz told her, “Until the day you die, a 14-year-old girl will come up to you every day and quote you as if it just came out the day before,” he said, referring to the 2004 movie.

“I hope they quote it on my grave,” Seyfried replied. “That’s an organic moment. In many ways, it was just a perfect movie. And people relate to it still, and it really connected us and contnues to. I will always be excited to talk about it.”