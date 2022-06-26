The Elvis Soundtrack Mixes Old-School Rock With Doja Cat

Elvis was released on June 24, and the musical biopic is getting plenty of rave reviews for its powerful performances and unique soundtrack. If you’re a music lover, you’ll definitely want to check out the Elvis movie soundtrack — not only does it feature the iconic musician’s great hits, but it also includes contemporary touches and remixes of old school songs. Featuring artists like Doja Cat, Kacey Musgraves, and Eminem, all the songs on the 2022 Elvis movie track will have you dancin’ along to the King of Rock and Roll’s epic tribute.

The 2022 Elvis movie follows Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler, as he’s taken under the wing of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Though you’re probably used to film biopics about iconic musicians mainly featuring classic hits, Elvis puts a twist on the originals with Elvis Presley remixes and new songs. It’s not surprising, since the director of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann, is known for using innovative soundtracks in his films, including Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet.

The Elvis soundtrack features a new song by Doja Cat, “Vegas,” which samples Presley's recording of "Hound Dog." There’s also plenty of other songs by contemporary artists, including Enimen and CeeLo Green, who teamed up for “The King and I,” and Swae Lee and Diplo, who collaborated on “Tupelo Shuffle.”

Remixes of Presley’s classic tunes include "Power of My Love" featuring Jack White, “Don’t Fly Away” featuring PNAU, and “Edge of Reality” featuring Tame Impala. Tracks like "Suspicious Minds," "Trouble," and "Hound Dog" are also on the soundtrack, with versions sung by a mixture of Presley and Butler’s voices in the movie. Check out the full soundtrack below:

"Suspicious Minds (Vocal Intro)" by Elvis Presley

"Also Sprach Zarathustra/An American Trilogy" by Elvis Presley

"Vegas" by Doja Cat

"The King and I" by Eminem and CeeLo Green

"Tupelo Shuffle" by Swae Lee and Diplo

"I Got A Feelin' In My Body" by Elvis Presley and Stuart Price

"Craw-Fever" by Elvis Presley

"Don't Fly Away (PNAU Remix)" by Elvis Presley and PNAU

"Can't Help Falling in Love" by Kacey Musgraves

"Product of the Ghetto" by Elvis Presley and Nardo Wick

"If I Can Dream" by Måneskin

"Cotton Candy Land" by Stevie Nicks and Chris Isaak

"Baby, Let's Play House" by Austin Butler

"I'm Coming Home (Film Mix)" by Elvis Presley

"Hound Dog" by Shonka Dukureh

"Tutti Frutti" – Les Greene

"Strange Things Are Happening Every Day" by Yola

"Hound Dog" by Austin Butler

"Let It All Hang Out"by Denzel Curry

"Trouble" by Austin Butler

"I Got A Feelin' In My Body" by Lenesha Randolph

"Edge of Reality (Tame Impala Remix)" by Elvis Presley and Tame Impala

"Summer Kisses / In My Body" by Elvis Presley

"'68 Comeback Special (Medley)" by Elvis Presley

"Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child" by Jazmine Sullivan

"If I Can Dream (Stereo Mix)"by Elvis Presley

"Any Day Now" by Elvis Presley

"Power of My Love" by Elvis Presley and Jack White

"Vegas Rehearsal / That's All Right" by Austin Butler and Elvis Presley

"Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley

"Polk Salad Annie (Film Mix)" by Elvis Presley

"Burning Love (Film Mix)" by Elvis Presley

"It's Only Love" by Elvis Presley

"Suspicious Minds" by Paravi

"In the Ghetto (World Turns Remix)" by Elvis Presley feat. Nardo Wick

"Unchained Melody (Live at Ann Arbor, MI)" by Elvis Presley

You can catch Elvis’ innovative soundtrack and powerful performances at theaters across the country.