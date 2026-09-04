Alix Earle is ready to move on from her very public feud with Alex Cooper, but not before one final battle cry. In the season finale of her Netflix reality series Earle Meets World, the TikTok phenom read out a lengthy text that was was debating sending to Cooper shortly after Cooper called her out in a now-infamous April video. While Earle tells Elite Daily she “never ended up sending that text,” the message has now been shared with the world on the show.

With her long-awaited response to Cooper public, Earle says she’s trying to leave the whole thing behind her. “I've tried to just make peace with what is happening and not stress about it, because it's hard when you're dealing with unpredictable people,” Earle says. “So I have just tried to make my peace and move on.”

The final episodes of Earle Meets World focus on Earle’s hesitation around responding to Cooper’s very direct video about her. In Cooper’s video, she challenged Earle (who used to have a podcast under Cooper’s Unwell network before she was abruptly let go) to cut out “the passive aggressive reposts and the likes” and plainly state her issues with Cooper. “There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you,” Cooper said. “What’s the beef?”

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Earle and her father TJ give a sort-of answer on the show. According to them, Cooper pitched herself as a hands-on mentor and then didn't deliver the equipment or crew they say she'd promised. Earle stops short of the specifics, though, saying she’s worried about how Cooper might respond.

Which is what makes the text such a swing.

In the finale, Earle finally broke her silence by reading a message she was considering sending to Cooper. The full transcript is below:

I wanted to write you directly to let you know I don't like you. I'm not going to fall for your bait of getting into a back-and-forth online and I don't think you want that either. You are manipulative and toxic. Go ahead and say 'It's just business' all you want, but the way you approach business is disgusting. You choose money over morals. You took advantage of me at a young age in a new industry I knew nothing about. You were full of false promises and Unwell was a continuation of that. We had a call where you threatened me to not go to war with you, because you know how sick and twisted you are. Go ahead, share this, use it against me. But you will no longer scare or trap me. You're right, I may be petty, but I'm not malicious. If there's one thing I learned from doing business with you, it's to never do business with anyone like you.

Earle may view this as her saying her final piece on the matter. But with such a fiery statement now public, it’s hard to imagine Cooper won’t respond. So, while Earle may have wanted to put this feud to bed, she may have triggered a whole new phase of battle in this ongoing war. Undoubtedly, all eyes will be on Cooper’s socials now to see how the handles the “manipulative and toxic” allegations from Earle’s explosive message.