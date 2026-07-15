Alix Earle discussed her political beliefs in a cover story with Time, published July 14. The content creator typically steers clear of that type of discourse, prompting a lot of speculation about who she supports. But in this interview, she made her stance clear – and no, she’s “not a Trump supporter.” This isn’t the first time she’s talked about it, either.

“I have addressed it, and I just don’t think anyone listens,” she told Time. “My senior year of college I was like, ‘I am not a Trump supporter.’ I don’t personally support him.” She added, “I get a lot of questions about that online still. I just tend to not address it every single time because then I feel like I am creating a massive storm.”

Earle’s political affiliations have been a hot topic since she went viral on TikTok. Back in 2022, her followers noticed a 2019 post featuring a Donald Trump flag. The Reale Actives founder also follows Ivanka Trump on Instagram and posed for a photograph with the her at Palm Tree Basel party in 2023.

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More speculation about her politics arose in April when one TikToker claimed that sources said Earle’s so-called support of Trump led to her fallout with Alex Cooper. At the time, her younger sister Ashtin Earle responded in the comments, “these sources are so wrong.” Then, Earle herself responded to the video in her own comments section after someone wrote, “WELP WE GOT SOME TEA FROM MARKOS.” She responded, “doesn’t mean it’s true 💗 you’ll see.”

She’s dropped more than just vague hints about her political beliefs. Back in 2022, Earle discussed her politics on TikTok Live, per The Mirror, and said she is not MAGA. “My family is Republican — my whole town, everyone, is Republican — my whole high school," she explained. According to her, she mirrored her family’s beliefs when she was younger — hence the Trump flag post. "At the time, I was like, yeah, go Trump," she added. "But what did I really know? Nothing, obviously." She clarified, "I think that Trump is an idiot."