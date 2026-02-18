Spoiler alert: This post discusses the series finale of Tell Me Lies.

To say the final moments of Tell Me Lies were brutal would be an understatement — but there is one couple who managed to survive the carnage unscathed. As all their friends descended into screaming, scheming, blubbering messes at Bree’s wedding reception, Diana and Pippa held hands and finally walked away from the chaos. “It felt so good,” Alicia Crowder says of being one half of the show’s only true happy ending. “It felt like they had found the light at the end of the tunnel.”

It took a lot of darkness to reach this enlightenment, though. Throughout Season 3, Diana agreed to keep her relationship with Pippa a secret while her partner was still figuring out how to break up with her boyfriend Wrigley. In the end, this mounting pressure (and Diana’s apprehension around relationships after what Stephen put her through) resulted in a tearful breakup. Crowder admits Diana may have been a bit too “reactive” in that moment, but understands her character’s motivations when Pippa questions why she’s changing law schools.

“Diana has seen her entire life and her dreams almost be taken away from her, and she has no threshold for that,” Crowder says. “Her number one priority is going to law school and getting out of here. For better or for worse, she's going to make that happen at any cost.”

Hulu

There is a big blind spot in Diana and Pippa’s love story, though. Tell Me Lies ended without ever explaining when or how the two exes got back together before Bree and Evan’s wedding. Crowder explains the backstory that she and Sonia Mena came up with.

“Diana going to Yale has a lot to do with it, because Pippa's in New York and Diana's in Connecticut. They're not that far away,” Crowder says. “I think that while they're still both in school, they come back to each other slowly. I think it takes a couple of years to be fully back together, but because they are so close physically, they're able to find their way back together over the course of a couple of years.”

The actor also has a vision for Diana’s life today, a little over a decade after the finale. “Maybe she's a partner at a law firm. That'd be really, really cool,” Crowder says. “Maybe she's joined a local choir because she did a cappella in Season 1. And she’s with Pippa, living their lives — hopefully they've gotten some new friends.”

As Diana fades into her perfect future, Crowder opens up about her addiction to the year 2009, her deep love of horror movies, and her favorite Sabrina Carpenter deep cut.

Hulu

Elite Daily: What TV show are you currently obsessed with?

Alicia Crowder: I'm rewatching Parks and Rec for the third time. I also just realized they were shooting this show at the same time period that Tell Me Lies is set. I had never put that together. I was like, “Wait, am I addicted to being in 2009?”

ED: Who was on top of your Spotify Wrapped last year?

AC: I was really obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter. When her new album came out, I was taking a solo trip in Montreal, and I just listened to it 8 million times. “House Tour” is one of my favorites.

ED: What music do you listen to when getting into character as Diana?

AC: Modest Mouse, because they were so of that time. They're extremely nostalgic for me; my dad played them a lot when I was growing up.

ED: What’s your favorite fashion trend from the late 2000s?

AC: I love low-rise jeans. I'm so happy they’re coming back.

ED: What’s a movie you’re always down to rewatch?

AC: Midsommar. Ari Aster is one of my favorite directors, and I love that movie so much. I always find myself going back to it and watching it over and over again.

ED: What’s your favorite memory from hanging out on set this past season?

AC: We had a couple of really nice dinners together that were really, really fun. We always order a bunch of food to share, and the drinks are flowing.

ED: Is there a piece of advice that Meaghan Oppenheimer has given you about Diana’s character that you always keep in mind?

AC: It’s that, at first, she isn't really a girl's girl, and that's her whole arc. We see her developing female friendships — and relationships, actually. That's how we see her change. She and Lucy have an unexpected enemies-to-friends thing that I don't think anyone saw coming, but it's so nice to see.

Hulu

ED: Who’s an actor you dream of working with?

AC: Mia Goth. I'm so obsessed with her. She's so cool and just does such exciting, really interesting work.

ED: What’s a TV or movie genre you’d like to explore next?

AC: I love a horror thriller. I don't really live in that world; I'm more of a drama actress, but that would be so much fun. That's my dream, an A24 horror movie.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of 2026?

AC: More acting jobs. It's a weird time in the industry and in the world right now, so it would be amazing to be able to get to tell more stories.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.