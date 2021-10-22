Adele Chose Her Fave Royal Brother In This 'Vogue' 73 Questions Video

On Oct. 21, Vogue shared their latest 73 Questions video, this time featuring the one and only: Adele. As the singer revealed juicy details about her life in England, her most prized possession, and “the biggest risk she’s ever taken,” she also didn’t hold back when asked about her royal crush. Adele chose Prince Harry over Prince William in her Vogue 73 questions video, and she’s totally right (according to me, of course).

During the interview, Adele had to choose between Princess Diana’s two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, and with a cheeky smile, she almost immediately went for Prince Harry. The singer admitted during an interview with Glamour UK in 2011 that she had a major crush on the youngest Wales royal, so her choice didn’t come as much of a surprise.

"I'm after Prince Harry... I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry! I'd be a real duchess then. I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh," she said. Don’t worry, though, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t overjoyed when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in May 2018. Adele even posted an Instagram of herself celebrating the royal occasion, writing, “Congratulations Meghan and Harry. You're the most beautiful bride. I can't stop thinking of how happy Princess Diana is upstairs x.”

As for the rest of the questions? Her prized possession is a framed piece of gum from Céline Dion’s own mouth. "It's pretty amazing," Adele said. "James Corden — who's a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and she framed it for me."

In terms of fashion, Adele chose high heels over slides and said she never leaves the house without a good old pair of hoop earrings. Her fashion icon? Cate Blanchett. Her dream duet partner? Chris Stapleton.

When it comes to being a mom, Adele revealed in the clip that her own mom offered her the best advice. "Chill out and stop being so regimented with the routine," she said. When asked about the biggest risk she’d ever taken, the singer opened up, saying, “Leaving my marriage.”

Check out the full video below.