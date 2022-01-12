Fans Agree Adele's "Oh My God" Music Video Is Legit A Masterpiece

Adele is back with a new video, and it’s putting fans in their feels. The singer released her long-awaited fifth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19, and it was full of sad bops (as expected). And while nothing is more emotional than Adele’s music, her videos tend to be right on par. Her new visual for “Oh My God” has fans watching on repeat, and some are even calling it a masterpiece.

“Oh My God” was penned about the aftermath of the singer’s divorce, which she wasn’t shy in sharing on her new album. In an interview with Audacy, she shared more details about writing her heartbreak single.

“[It’s about the first time that I basically left my house after my anxiety and stuff like that started to sort of subside," she said. "I went out with some girlfriends and my girlfriends are like, ‘You’re single, 30, and ready to mingle.’ And I was like, ‘I ain’t ready to mingle at all. What the hell are you talking about?’"

When it came time to film a visual for the track, Adele knew it had to be a special one. She enlisted Sam Brown, the same director who made “Rolling In The Deep.”

“To collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic, to say the least," Adele said in an Instagram post celebrating the video. "We filmed this one on the day 'Easy On Me' dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.”

The cinematic video was shot in black and white and fans cannot get enough of the artsy clip. Twitter lit up with praise following its release and the tweets just keep on rolling in.

When it comes to Adele’s “Oh My God” video, the consensus is clear: it’s a work of art.