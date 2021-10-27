Addison Rae Gave Some Backstory To Her Ban From TikTok

At a glance, life as a social media superstar may seem glamorous, but it certainly has some less than favorable moments sprinkled in. No one knows this better than Addison Rae, who is not only one of the most-followed people on TikTok, but has branched out to become a high-profile celebrity on other platforms as well. She made her acting debut in Netflix’s He’s All That, and also has a new show hitting Snapchat. But TikTok will always be her claim to fame, which is why fans were so confused when Rae was temporarily banned from the app on Oct. 16. Her account has since been restored (phew), but Addison Rae's story about her TikTok ban is honestly mind-boggling.

To her complete surprise, Rae recently received a message on the TikTok app which read, “Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our community guidelines.” As she later explained in an interview on the Reign with Josh Smith show, she may have accidentally manifested the ban.

“I was like, talking to my friends and my team and was like ‘Social media is so toxic,’” she told the show’s host. “I wish it would go back to the way it was where you would just post to share.’ and then I go on my TikTok, start scrolling, and all of a sudden it said permanently banned.”

Rae was well aware of the ironic timing, and admitted she may have to count her blessings moving forward. “The universe was like, please quit talking bad about social media,” she said.

Rae also told the show host her ban was “random,” but she took it all with a grain of salt. In fact, she inserted a little humor into the situation. On the day she was banned from the app, she took a screenshot of the warning message and posted to Twitter. “Well time to get a job,” she joked.

Of course, it didn’t take long for TikTok to reverse the ban, but the dramatic situation was definitely one for the books.