Love Island's Chelley Announces She & Ace Have Broken Up

Another couple from Love Island USA Season 7 has fallen. Chelley Bissainthe has revealed she and Ace Greene are no longer in a relationship. The heartbreaking update comes five months after the two agreed to date exclusively at the end of the reality show in mid-July.

Though Ace and Chelley appeared to be in it for the long haul — confirming at the Season 7 reunion at the end of August that they were “still exclusive” and very much “in love” — Chelley confirmed that the romance had run its course.

“So, Ace and I actually decided to part ways,” Chelley said during her Dec. 12 appearance on Page Six Radio. “It really was a tough decision for the both of us and very hard to decide, but, you know, when you love someone, sometimes loving someone means letting go, so I think we just got to that decision.”

Chelley emphasized that the split was not contentious, but done with a “mutual level of respect and understanding that we wanted this to work, but sometimes things don’t work.”

Peacock

She remained vague on what exactly caused the decision to break up. “Couples go through things that are very challenging, and sometimes the best thing to do is just make a decision that needs to be made,” Chelley said. “It was just a mutual agreement of like, you know what? This is for the best. I’ve definitely thought about our supporters, our fans and stuff, but I’ll trust that they’ll understand that this decision needed to be made if we were able to come to this mutual decision.”

Although Chelley and Ace fell short of making it to the Season 7 finale, they were considered one of the strongest couples to emerge from the dating experiment, having been solidly paired with one another since early in the game. After the announcement of their breakup, the only couples from Season 7 that are still together after the show are Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway, and Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.