The A Million Little Things Season 3 Finale Promo Is Here & It's Dramatic AF

This has been a tumultuous season of A Million Little Things. Along with big life changes for the group, the scripted drama felt very real at times as the storylines in Season 3 revolved around current affairs like the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. And based on the A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 17 and 18 promo, it looks like things are going to get even more dramatic in next week’s two-hour, double-episode season finale.

The promo starts off with a nostalgic bang as Danny (Chance Hurstfield) asks Eddie (David Giuntoli) if he and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) will get back together, despite their relationship being over for quite some time. The storyline between Delilah and Eddie was resolved way back in Season 1, with the duo agreeing their relationship will strictly be platonic while they co-parent their daughter Charlie. But now that Eddie and Katherine (Grace Park) are officially separated and Delilah is back from France, it makes sense that Danny is wondering if his mom and Eddie may rekindle their relationship. It also makes sense that Danny is still angry at Eddie for betraying his late father Jon (Ron Livingston) by sleeping with his wife, as he’s visibly upset in the promo. Although his sister Sophie (Lizzy Greene) forgave Eddie last season, viewers have not seen a resolution between Eddie and Danny yet.

Danny isn’t the only Dixon confronting the past. The promo revolves heavily around Sophie seeking justice for both herself and Layla Gregory (Emily Giannozio) after their encounters with their abusive guitar teacher, Peter (Andrew Leeds). After seeing Layla in a dream in Episode 16, Sophie realized she needed to speak out for herself and for others who are no longer alive, like Layla.

Unfortunately, speaking out isn’t always easy. The promo shows Sophie and Delilah sitting with a detective who doesn’t seem to take Sophie’s story seriously. When he interrogates Sophie on her clothing choices, Delilah gets visibly upset and tells the detective to stop. Later, the promo reveals Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) frustration with the way the police are handling the case as well.

The one moment of respite in the promo shows Rome and Tyrell on a walk. “You know, my friend Jon always used to say everything happens for a reason,” Rome tells Tyrell (Adam Swain). With all of the loss the group has suffered this season, it’s only natural Rome is reflecting on the wisdom of his friend who brought everyone together.

The two-hour finale of A Million Little Things Season 3 airs Wednesday, June 9, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.