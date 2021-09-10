Here's How to Watch This Year's Met Gala, So You Don't Miss A Single Thing

The 2021 Met Gala may be one of the most anticipated in history. It was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so everyone is wondering how this year’s event will be. The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed in a press release viewers can expect fashion’s biggest night of the year to have a smaller, more intimate feel this time around. Rumor has it the guest list was cut from 600 to 450 attendees, making fans wonder which of their favorite celebrities will make the cut. If you’re just as curious about who will walk the red carpet, here's how to watch the 2021 Met Gala.

This year’s Met Gala, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 13, will center around the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It’s set to celebrate The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary and “establish a modern vocabulary of fashion in the United States.” On May 3, the museum announced its annual co-chairs will be singer Billie Eilish, Call Me by Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka, and the award-winning writer Amanda Gorman, meaning they’ll most likely all be at the event. Actresses Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will also be there interviewing guests on the red carpet.

Although the Met hasn’t shared the full guest list, there are rumors some big names will appear on the red carpet, including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna, who announced on Sept. 9 she’ll be holding a Met Gala after-party. TikTok star Addison Rae and YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain may also be in attendance. Fans are also hoping BTS will appear since they’ll be in New York around the same time as the Met Gala.

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that you know all the details surrounding the event, here’s how to watch the 2021 Met Gala. Although it won’t air on TV, viewers will be able to watch through Vogue’s official live stream, which will begin on their website and Twitter account on Sept. 13 at 5:30 P.M. ET.

Make sure to put a calendar reminder because this year’s event is one you won’t want to miss!