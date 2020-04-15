25 “Would You Rather” Questions To Text Your Crush Right Now

Striking up a conversation with your crush via text is a great way to see if you can get into a rhythm of regular communication. Unfortunately, making contact is only the first step in developing some rapport. And in the beginning, keeping a convo going with someone you're still getting to know can be tricky. Like, really tricky. (There’s nothing worse than getting a single emoji reply and having no idea where to take a conversation from there, you know?) Luckily, there are plenty of fun strategies you can deploy to keep a chat from fizzling, including a round (or two, or three) of “would you rather” questions.

From simple to silly, flirty to sexy, there’s no shortage of leading “would you rather” questions for your crush to answer. Better yet, each answer is sure to give you a fuller picture of who they are, what they like, and — perhaps most importantly — how they feel about mythical creatures. Whether you’re looking to dig deep and learn more about their values or keep things light (and maybe even a little raunchy), we’ve rounded up 25 juicy "would you rather" questions to ask your crush via text if you want to get to know them better. Go on, send that double text.

Simple “Would You Rather” Questions

Shutterstock

1. "Would you rather watch the sunset or sunrise?"

2. "Would you rather go alone to see your favorite musician in concert or go to a BBQ with your closest friends?"

3. "Would you rather dress up and go clubbing or stay home in sweats?"

4. "Would you rather be happy and content but not achieve much or never be satisfied but achieve a lot?"

5. "Would you rather be the manager of a store with bad employees or be one of the bad employees?"

6. “Would you rather have breakfast for dinner, or dinner for breakfast?”

Flirty “Would You Rather” Questions

7. “Would you rather pay for a meal or have someone pay for you?”

8. "Would you rather write a love letter or get a love letter?"

9. "Would you rather exchange a kiss under the stars or while watching the sunset?"

10. "Would you rather spend a snow day in with your crush, or lay on the beach with your crush?"

11. "Would you rather date someone who rarely expresses emotions or who almost always lies?"

12. "Would you rather talk to your crush in the morning when you wake up or in the evening before you go to bed?"

13. "Would you rather cook a meal together or have a meal cooked for you?"

14. "Would you rather take a vow of celibacy or take a vow of silence?"

15. "Would you rather make the first move on a date or let your date make the first move?"

16. "Would you rather find true love or be rich?"

Silly “Would You Rather” Questions

Shutterstock

17. “Would you rather be covered in scales or covered in fur?”

18. “Would you rather be a reverse centaur or a reverse mermaid?”

19. “Would you rather have spaghetti for legs or muffins for hands?”

20. “Would you rather have to speak in rhyme or riddles for the rest of your life?”

Sexy “Would You Rather” Questions

21. "Would you rather give a lap dance in public or get a lap dance in public?"

22. “Would you rather have hot fudge or ice cream licked off of you?”

23. “Would you rather give oral sex or get oral sex?”

24. “Would you rather fool around in a sauna or a hot tub?”

25. “Would you rather be blindfolded or handcuffed?”

Sometimes, texting convos between you and your crush will be effortless, and something they'll require a bit of effort to maintain. Fortunately, there is an endless amount of fun "would you rather" scenarios that will keep you both laughing and engaged. Happy chatting, y’all.