Who Has Peter Cornell Dated? He Has A Type

One of the biggest characters in Selling Sunset Season 4 was never seen on camera (or even named), but it didn’t take long for sleuths to identify the mysterious ex that Christine Quinn and Emma Herman shared. Peter Cornell, a realtor and the director of the sports and entertainment division at the Oppenheim Group, dated both women. And according to Quinn, he did it at the same time. Although that timeline was contested throughout the season, one thing was very clear: Cornell was considered an eligible (if maybe two-timing) bachelor. So who else has Cornell dated?

First, a little background on Cornell: He’s from a “prominent real estate family,” according to his bio on the Oppenheim Group’s website. He’s also a former NBA player and NBA player agent. Safe to say, he’s well-connected. In 2015, he actually represented Kris Humphries on Million Dollar Listing, per Women’s Health.

Cornell’s work-life might be in the public eye (at least, somewhat), but his private life is much less open. Still, from what we know about his romantic history, it’s clear that Cornell has a type: successful realtors (who also happen to be blonde and featured on Selling Sunset.).

Heather Rae Young

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cornell also dated Young, though their relationship was short-lived. In Season 4, Young told her now-husband, Tarek El Moussa, about her brief connection with Cornell. “It wasn’t even a boyfriend, it was so short-lived,” she explained. during the new season, questioning. “Why is [Quinn] trying to bring these things up years and years later?”

Christine Quinn

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Cornell and Quinn dated from around 2015 to 2017, although the exact timeline of their relationship is a little confusing. During Season 4, Quinn claimed that things were pretty serious between the two of them, right up until she caught him cheating on her with Emma Hernan.

“My ex-boyfriend was dating this girl at the same time he was dating me. I had no idea. I caught him red-handed during the day with her. So we broke up,” Quinn said. She told Hernan, “I was with him for two and a half years, he proposed to me... And then he took the ring back. You guys were engaged two months later, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, is that the ring he gave me?’”

Emma Hernan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite their rocky start (courtesy of Quinn confronting the duo and accusing Cornell of cheating), Cornell and Hernan were engaged by December 2017. However, they eventually called things off in 2018, but they’ve managed to stay friends since then.

In Nov. 2021, Hernan’s rep told Page Six, “There wasn’t any drama. It just wasn’t a right fit, but they’ve been friends ever since.”

They’re so close that there was actually a new dating rumor around the duo this fall. But Hernan’s rep denied the speculation, telling Us Weekly that Hernan was “very single.”

Cornell’s romantic life might have been at the forefront of Season 4, but there’s still plenty we don’t know... But maybe more details are in the cards for Season 5?