5 Signals You Can Spot From Texting That They’re Def Flirting With You

The cutie you've been eyeing at your go-to coffee shop finally asked you for your number. You go, baddie. But after exchanging a few friendly messages, you’re still not sure what is considering flirting in a text from them. One second it's winky faces and fire emojis, the next it's radio silence. Luckily, relationship experts say there are signals you can spot from texting that someone is flirting, and the good news is that they're not difficult to pinpoint.
But before we dive into all the signals this cutie is undoubtedly flirting with you, it's important to note that if they're coming onto you and you're not having it, you shouldn't be afraid to let them know. "If you don't feel the same way after receiving a flirtatious text, respond, but more in a quick, generic tone," cyber-dating expert Julie Spira tells Elite Daily.
Simply let the person know that you're flattered, but not interested and you wish them the best. "It's miraculous how well clear and direct communication works, if you actually use it," Damona Hoffman, host of The Dates & Mates podcast, tells Elite Daily. If you are here for their possible flirting but want definitive signs they’re into you, then here are five foolproof ways to figure it out.
If you notice these five signals in your texts, and you want to make sure they know you feel the same way, there are a few things you can do to move things along. "Make sure to respond back quickly, and mirror their texts with similar emojis to give them the digital nod that it’s OK to keep the flirty texts coming your way," Spira advises.
Hoffman agrees, and goes a step further. "Drive toward a date," she recommends. "Rather than getting stuck in what I call 'the texting trap,' say something like, 'I'll tell you all about that when I see you in person.'"
If they're picking up what you're putting down, you'll be on a date in no time. Try not to overanalyze too much and just respond in a way that feels natural. Most of all, try to enjoy the fun that comes with getting to know someone new. This might be the start of something great, so take a deep breath, be yourself, and stay positive. You never know where this stage might lead.