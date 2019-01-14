Wanting More Quality Time With Your SO Is Natural — Here’s How To Ask

On the other hand, if you have concluded that texting really is the best way for you to approach the topic of your SO spending more time with you, all that remains is figuring out what exactly to type. The experts concur that it really all depends on your comfort level. For instance, if you are shy or nervous about reaching out, Chlipala says sending a text to test the waters may be a good idea. “Sometimes a partner starts with an indirect bid to see what kind of reaction they get,” she explains. “Rejection (or what a person perceives as rejection) can prevent them from speaking directly.”

In that case, she recommends starting with a simple “I miss you” text. “If their partner responds with an ‘I miss you too,’ they may have more courage to express their feelings.” Once you feel brave enough, Chlipala says it’s OK to take the lead on planning a time to spend together. “Take the initiative for planning for a few weeks and see if it makes a difference in the amount of time you spend together,” she says.

If you’re looking for another indirect approach, Dorell suggests using past times you’ve spent together that were memorable as a jumping-off point for the conversation. “[Send them] something like, ‘Hey, I really enjoyed the weekend we spent together (reference something specific) and it would be really great to see more of each other (name when). What ideas do you have around that?’ End with a question to invite in a response!” Dorell tells Elite Daily.

Or if you are feeling more confident, just go ahead and set up a time to see them. “Plan a date,” says Rhodes. “It sends the message in a way that shows your willingness to contribute to the relationship. ‘Me. You. Our favorite restaurant tomorrow night?’ Keep it short and simple,” she advises. By initiating plans to spend more time with your partner, you’re approaching the situation in a more active way. Not only do these texts communicate the obvious (you want to see them more), but they also offer your partner a roadmap for exactly what you want — in this case, more face-to-face quality time. It won’t be tricky to catch on, and if you feel like your efforts aren’t reciprocated, that could be a good sign to put those attentions elsewhere.