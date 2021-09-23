Sept. 23rd is a hallowed day in bisexual history. In 1999, three bisexual American activists — Wendy Curry, Michael Page, and Gigi Raven Wilbur — came together to christen the date “International Celebrate Bisexuality Day,” which was observed in the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. And while the name has since changed to Bi Visibility Day, in the 22 years following its inception, more than 30 countries have acknowledged the unofficial holiday, according to the Bi Visibility Day website. For this year’s Bi Visibility Day, hordes of bisexuals took to Twitter to share their stories, frustrations, and snaps of their favorite bi memes, icons, and allies. (The inside of my brain is just a constant loop of N*Sync singing, “bi bi bi.”)

Goofs and giggles aside, Sept. 23 marks an important moment in queer history. “International Celebrate Bisexuality Day” was among the first worldwide events to focus on the bisexual experience, which has so often and for so long been subject to scrutiny and exclusion in ways that reflect and differ from the discrimination faced by folks who identify as part of the rest of the LGBTQ+ spectrum. The Bisexual Resource Center suggests that bisexuals “suﬀer worse mental health outcomes than heterosexuals, lesbians, and gay men” including “higher rates of anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders.” This is thought to be linked, at least in part, to a sense of invisibility within the larger straight and queer worlds. Even in 2021, bisexual erasure and myths about bisexuality persist, making the continued celebration of Bi Visibility Day as relevant as ever.

Celebrate Bi Visibility Day with these tweets that’ll keep you laughing, crying, and learning through Bisexual Awareness Week and beyond.

Busting Bisexual Myths

Bisexual Icons To The Front, Please

Visibility Matters

The key takeaways from Bisexual Twitter on this most holy of Bi Visibility Days include, but are not limited to: Bi people are real, bi people are here, and bi people are queer. And we make amazing memes.