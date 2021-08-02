This TikTok Of A Football QB Cheering On His Olympian Wife Is Iconic

High school sweethearts and professional athletes? David Blough and Melissa Gonzalez really are couple goals. The duo first met as teenagers and started dating in 2012, but their college athletic careers took them to different places — Blough to Purdue and Gonzalez to the University of Texas, per The Detroit News. After two years apart, the couple got back together in 2017 and were married by 2019 — aka totally meant to be. Not to mention, their individual athletic careers have taken off in the meantime. Blough, now a quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and Gonzalez, a track & field athlete who competed in the Tokyo Olympics 400-meter hurdle for Colombia, are nothing if not impressive. And it’s not just for their mutual athleticism or high school romance.

On August 1, a sweet TikTok of Blough supporting Gonzalez during her first Olympic race went viral, and it’s not hard to see why. In the video, Blough and his Lions teammates watched from their conference room as Gonzalez competed in Round 1, a qualifying race for the 400-meter hurdle semifinal, on July 31. The TikTok, posted by the sports highlight account Heisman House, shows Blough clapping, cheering for his wife, and repeating one line over and over: “We gotta go, Mel!” (Cute!)

As the race continued, Blough could not contain his excitement — literally. He eventually jumped up from his seat, still cheering for her as she finished the race. Gonzalez placed second with a time of 55.32 seconds, setting a new Colombian national record and qualifying for the semifinals. (It’s not the first time Gonzalez has set that record. Gonzalez set a new national Colombian record in the 2019 South American Championships, with a time of 55.75, and again in 2021 with a time of 55.68. Her Round 1 Olympic race was her personal best.)

Blough wasn’t the only one supporting Gonzalez, either. Other Lions teammates joined in the celebration, making for one seriously wholesome moment. “You don't always get these type of experiences, but to me that embodies enjoying the ride because that was pretty cool. It was a moment, I can tell you that,” Dan Campbell, Lions coach, said of the video during a July 31 news conference, per ESPN.

Blough said that he did not even realize that his teammates were watching with him at first (he was understandably preoccupied), but finding them there only made the moment sweeter. “I turn around and see them and it just made us feel loved,” he told NFL. “It made me feel loved. Sending the video I had to Melissa made her emotional and cry. That's what it's all about. This is a family, it's what we're trying to build and it was very special.”

Although Gonzalez did not qualify to run in the final 400-meter hurdle race (on August 2, she placed sixth in her semifinal race with a time of 57.47), there’s no question of the support she’ll be receiving back home. “Proud is an understatement,” Blough captioned a photo of him watching his wife compete in Round 1. Um, does anyone have a tissue? At this point, crying is also an understatement.