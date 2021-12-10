Taylor Lautner​'s Relationship History Is Full Of Other Taylors

Whether you know him as the alien-battling superhero from The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl or the exceptionally warm werewolf from the Twilight franchise, Taylor Lautner has had no shortage of iconic roles throughout his 20-year acting career. He’s also plenty of iconic romances over the years, coupling off with actors, musicians, and more. But through it all, there’s been one quirk about his love life that has always stood out: Lautner has been involved with a suspicious number of other Taylors. And I don’t know how to feel about it.

First, Lautner was involved with Taylor Swift — a 2009 power couple if there ever was one — for a short-lived romance that sent shockwaves through the teen celeb ecosystem. Their couple name was, of course, Taylor Squared. Nearly a decade later, in 2018, he went public with Tay Dome, a registered nurse, dog-lover, and yet another Taylor. I imagine it’s a little strange to date someone with the same name, but to do it twice? You have to respect it.

In early November 2021, Lautner proposed to his girlfriend with lots of red rose petals and a ring from New York City–based jeweler Ring Concierge, sparking a few jokes here and there about the potential for two Taylor Lautners, should Dome take her fiancé’s last name.

Lautner later posted the announcement on his Instagram, which included a sweet tribute to his wife-to-be.

"Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” he wrote. “You love me unconditionally. You don't put up with my [turd emoji]. You calm me when I'm anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can't thank you enough for what you've brought to my life. I love you forever."

Not that he’s on the verge of tying the knot, read on for everything you need to know about Taylor Lautner’s dating history — through every love story, every heartbreak, and yes, every Taylor.

Sara Hicks

Not much is known about Lautner’s relationship with Clippers dancer Sara Hicks, though according to Yahoo!, they were reportedly high school sweethearts, and she was his first girlfriend before he got famous.

Selena Gomez

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Lautner and Gomez met in Vancouver in 2009 while filming for two separate projects: She was shooting Ramona And Beezus while he was shooting Twilight: New Moon. Lautner met Gomez when she was staying in the same hotel as his co-star Kristen Stewart. They weren’t together long; within months, Gomez had confirmed to Seventeen that they’d split.

"We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him, and I had paparazzi following me," she said at the time. "People were getting a little crazy about us." Even though they broke up, she added: "He is so sweet. Taylor has made me so happy. I didn't know I could be that happy."

Taylor Swift

Andrew D. Bernstein/National Hockey League/Getty Images

Lautner and Swift met on the set of Valentine’s Day in 2009 and dated for a few short months until their infamous breakup in December. Later, Swift would write a song about him called “Back To December,” which was featured on her 2010 album Speak Now.

While promoting the album in October 2010, Swift told Glamour that she considered Lautner to be “one of my best friends.” She added, “He's wonderful, and we'll always be close. I'm so thankful for that."

Lily Collins

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily Collins dated Lautner, her Abduction co-star, for a brief period in 2011. At the time, Lautner told Seventeen that he and Collins had immediate chemistry, but the pair broke it off just one week before the film’s premiere.

Marie Avgeropoulos

GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Avgeropoulos, another co-star, dated Lautner for over a year. Their romance began in summer 2013 after having played love interests in Tracers. The pair broke up in early 2015, according to E!.

Billie Lourd

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lautner’s last co-star love affair took place with Scream Queens actor Billie Lourd and lasted for a little over a year. According to People, Lourd and Lautner started dating shortly before Lourd’s mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died in December 2016. Lautner reportedly joined his then-girlfriend at the hospital when her mother was being treated in the days before her death.

Tay Dome

Tay Dome, a registered nurse from California, has been with Lautner publicly since 2018. According to a post from Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore, it was Moore who initially introduced Dome to Lautner after meeting her in a “little church in Nashville” and determining that they would be “perfect for each other.” Two wrongs don’t make a right, but here’s hoping two Taylors do.