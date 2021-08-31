Tanner Buchanan's Relationship With His Longtime GF Lizze Is Cute AF

Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan may have had major chemistry with his He’s All That co-star Addison Rae on-screen, but IRL, his heart already belongs to someone else. The actor has been dating his real-life girlfriend, Lizze Broadway, since high school, and though the two did briefly split as teens, there’s no denying Tanner Buchanan and Lizze Broadway’s relationship timeline is seriously sweet. Yes, the two do tend to keep their relationship on the down-low, but what I know about their long-term romance makes me believe these lovebirds are in it for the long haul.
If you’re not familiar with Broadway yet, then you probs will be soon. Broadway’s acting credits include roles in Bones, Here and Now, The Rookie, and Splitting Up Together, among others, and she was recently casted as superhero Emma in the untitled spinoff of The Boys. She also starred in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules alongside Madison Pettis (who appeared in He’s All That with Buchanan) and Darren Barnet.
Before these two Ohio natives shoot to super-stardom, here’s what you should know about their relationship timeline, including when they started dating, why they broke up in high school, and where they currently stand as a couple.