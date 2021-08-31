Tanner Buchanan's Relationship With His Longtime GF Lizze Is Cute AF

Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan may have had major chemistry with his He’s All That co-star Addison Rae on-screen, but IRL, his heart already belongs to someone else. The actor has been dating his real-life girlfriend, Lizze Broadway, since high school, and though the two did briefly split as teens, there’s no denying Tanner Buchanan and Lizze Broadway’s relationship timeline is seriously sweet. Yes, the two do tend to keep their relationship on the down-low, but what I know about their long-term romance makes me believe these lovebirds are in it for the long haul.

If you’re not familiar with Broadway yet, then you probs will be soon. Broadway’s acting credits include roles in Bones, Here and Now, The Rookie, and Splitting Up Together, among others, and she was recently casted as superhero Emma in the untitled spinoff of The Boys. She also starred in American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules alongside Madison Pettis (who appeared in He’s All That with Buchanan) and Darren Barnet.

Before these two Ohio natives shoot to super-stardom, here’s what you should know about their relationship timeline, including when they started dating, why they broke up in high school, and where they currently stand as a couple.

They Briefly Broke Up In 2015 Though it’s unclear when exactly the two got together, Broadway told Anna Faris during an August 2021 appearance on her Unqualified podcast they’d been together for “six years” already by the time she was 17, which is when they briefly went their separate ways. Sometime in 2015, the pair decided to split, and according to Buchanan, his behavior was what caused Broadway to break up with him. “I will admit, it was my fault. I was actually kind of being an a** during that time. So she had every right to [break up with me],” Buchanan explained to Faris. “I don’t know what it was inside of me that felt like I could act the certain way that I was acting, but I did anyway. Then I was devastated.” To cope, Buchanan watched The Fault in Our Stars “on repeat,” until eventually, he gave Broadway an ultimatum that compelled her to take him back. “He gave me an ultimatum and I was too afraid to lose you,” Broadway explained. “You’re like, ‘I can’t talk to you anymore if we don’t get back together.’” And luckily, the two have been together ever since. As Broadway told Buchanan on Faris’ podcast, “As much as we didn’t know about ourselves, I knew you.”

They Attended Comic Con Together In 2019 Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images In July 2019, the couple stepped out to attend Comic Con, and they even made a BTS video about their experience, which they posted to their joint YouTube channel, Lizze & Tanner (though sadly, they have yet to post any more vids together).

They Sparked Breakup Rumors Again In 2020 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Sometime in late 2020, both Buchanan and Broadway seemingly deleted what few pics they had together on IG (such as this gem and this cute snap), leading fans to believe they’d split up. However, the pair never commented on the rumors.

They Confirmed They’re Still Going Strong In 2021 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Despite the deleted IG pics (and Buchanan’s kiss with Rae at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards), it’s clear now Buchanan and Broadway are still an item. In July 2021, Just Jared obtained photos of the two sharing a smooch on a balcony in Venice, and the following month, Buchanan called Broadway his girlfriend in a video for GQ. In response to a fan question asking whether he had a girlfriend, Buchanan said, “Yes, I do. Her name is Elizabeth Broadway. Most people know her as Lizze Broadway. And she's absolutely wonderful.”

Keep on being cute, you two!