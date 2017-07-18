7 Sites Where You Can Read Super Sexy Romance Novels For Free

My grandma used to read tons of erotic novels. She would buy them at the checkout line at the grocery store. When I was little, I thought it was the weirdest and grossest thing ever. My 70-year-old grandmother? A sexual being? No, thank you. But now that I'm older, I can't get over how cool that was. Yeah grandma, you get yours! Everyone should be able to enjoy sexy content, no matter what age they are.

Now, thankfully, you don't have to actually buy your erotic novels at the store; you can just read free erotica online. Also known as literotica, these steamy stories are fun, engrossing, sexy, and, in my opinion, even hotter than visual porn because they let your imagination run wild. You can read and re-read at your own pace, bookmark parts that you like, and share your favorite excerpts with your partner.

Lucky for you, I have done my research! When you've worn out that last copy of 50 Shades of Grey, here are places where you can read steamy romance novels for free online. All of these resources are absolutely gratis or donation-based, so you don't have to dish out big money to get your horizontal party on.

Refinery29's Erotica Guide

Refinery29's Erotica Guide includes several short, erotic stories written by various authors. With titles such as Bollywood and the Beast, I Couldn't Believe I Was Doing This, and If You're Good, You'll Get Another Taste Later, you're bound to find a story that tickles your fancy... or at least tickles something.

Literotica

Literotica is a collection of free, online erotica storiesdivided into categories. Into exotic horror? Lesbian sex? Romance? Masturbation? They've got everything. Additionally, they even have some text with audio, if you feel like being read to. (Good for keeping your hands free, if you know what I mean.) If you're a burgeoning writer yourself, you can even submit your own stories, poetry, and illustrations. So if you're looking for your first internet byline, Literotica may be a good place to start.

Remittance Girl

If you want erotica with kinky undertones, then these BDSM-inspired stories on Remittance Girl are for you. The erotica, stories, series and novellas include themes of BDSM, bondage, fetish, threesomes, domination, submission, and rape fantasies. If your tastes are a little more adventurous, then this is a great place to read erotica free online.

The Nifty

Nifty is a donation-based site for LGBTQ erotic stories. Its stories are divided by genre, including gay, bisexual, lesbian, and transgender. In addition to having free erotica, it also has a shopping section, where you can buy goods such as coffee cups or wall clocks, in case you want to bring your love of erotica into your home! #interiordesign.

The Erotic Review

The Erotic Review features several different erotic short stories, laid out like blog posts for easy access. You can find these short stories under the site's "fiction" section. The website also contains articles, reviews (for things like sex toys and events), and even videos. So if you like to do some intellectual reading and sexy Yelp-like reviewing after you read your erotic stories, I'd definitely bookmark this website.

Sex Stories

Dang. Sex Stories has a 13 different genres, and some have up to 25,000 stories included. There are approximately 100 different themes (from aliens to water sports) to choose from as well.There are also multiple stories for each individual theme at that. If you're a beginner to erotica, this huge database might be a good place to start. It’s worth noting, however, that many stories here can be intense and do have a fetish focus.

Bellesa

While Bellesa’s overall focus is porn made by women and hopes to offer viewpoints of women as “subjects of pleasure, not objects of conquest,” it also features an “Erotic Stories” section with both free and paid reading material. The free stories offered--in a wealth of categories that span from old-school bodice rippers to BDSM and fantastical science fiction to group sex--also include sections for expressions across the gender and sexuality spectrum.

So when you're looking for your steamy romance fix, these are some of the best places where you can read hot erotica online for free.