2 Olympic Soccer Players Confirmed They're Dating With An Iconic Photo

Just to clear things up: Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are together — like together together. The Olympic soccer stars (Kerr plays for Australia and Mewis for the U.S.) sparked dating rumors when they were photographed embracing after the U.S. Women’s National Team beat the Aussies for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 5. The sweet moment looked more romantic than friendly, but that didn’t stop Team USA from labeling it as an example of “sportsmanship and kindness” on Twitter. Sportsmanship... right.

“Sportsmanship and kindness. ❤️,” the tweet read. “Take a look at some of the amazing moments where #TeamUSA athletes showed the true meaning of sports at the #TokyoOlympics.” Team USA posted the message with a series of photos, including one of Mewis comforting Kerr after their game. It wasn’t exactly a friendly post-game high five, either. Their hug looked personal and romantic.

Headlines covering the game and the sweet moment between Kerr and Mewis tended to avoid any speculation about their bond. “The coverage of sam kerr and kristie mewis continues to be hilarious and annoying all at the same time. Gays EXIST,” one Twitter user wrote. Another joked, “Find yourself someone who shows you good sportsmanship the way Kristie Mewis does with Sam Kerr.”

On Aug. 8, Kerr cleared up the rumors once and for all by posting a telling Instagram that no one (not even Team USA’s social media manager) could play off as sportsmanship.

Nothing like a “ ❤️” caption and a PDA-filled Polaroid to confirm your new relationship status! In all seriousness, fans were excited to see Kerr and Mewis make their romance official. After months of flirtatious IG comments, it was about time. ICYMI, Kerr posted a picture with her soccer team on July 9, and Mewis commented on the photo, “Keen on one in particular.” She later followed it up with, “Oops sorry that was the hacker.” And that’s only one example. This couple has been playing the IG flirting game for a while now, and they haven’t been too subtle about it, either.

Happy for them — and for all the fans that have been waiting for this moment!