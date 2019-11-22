Slide Into Your Crush's DMs With These 15 Funny Pickup Lines
"My parents always said I should follow my dreams. That's why I started following you on Instagram."
Lizzo may have no trouble getting people to slide into her DMs, but if you happen to not be a Grammy-nominated singer/rapper/flautist with confidence of steel, sending a direct message might be intimidating. What do you even say? There’s no one way to go about it, but my personal favorite route is humor. It’s a great way to acknowledge the awkwardness (and forwardness), break the ice, and show your crush that you’re able to laugh at yourself. There’s no shortage of funny DM pick-up lines, either. Seriously, you’ve got options. Whether you take a punny approach or go for a more classic, cheesy pick-up line, the (DM) world is your oyster.
DMing your crush — rather than hitting on them in person — definitely has its benefits, especially if you’re unsure about how they feel towards you. The stakes are lower over DM. If they leave you on read, no one will know but the two of you. And a funny message takes even more of the pressure out of your DM. If they don’t answer, it won’t be the end of the world. Maybe they just didn’t appreciate your humor – their loss. But, obviously, it would be better if they did write back. Your goal should be to send a message so great, they can't ignore it. And although there’s no way to ensure that they’ll take the bait, there are some ways to up your DM game. One thing you should remember before hitting send though: There's really nothing subtle about sliding into someone's DMs — after all, it is direct.
A DM is bold, and everyone knows the implications of that message, aka you’re interested. But not everyone knows how to send a DM that actually gets a response. So if you're in need of some inspiration for funny ways to slide into DMs, I've got suggestions that are sure to get their attention. And even if your current crush doesn’t reciprocate, these DMs don’t have an expiration date. The next time someone cute catches your eye on the ‘gram, you’ll already be armed with some of the best lines to slide into DMs (in my humble opinion).