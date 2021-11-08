Yes, Shanna Moakler is still talking about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and no, she still doesn’t seem to be a fan. On Nov. 5, Moakler told Page Six that she was “not jealous or bitter” over the newly-engaged couple, but Moakler’s quote about Barker and Kardashian’s ratings — yes, like the reality show kind — was definitely a dig. It’s tough to kick old habits.

When asked about Kravis’ engagement, Moakler quipped, “Really, they got engaged? I haven’t heard anything about it.” She added, “I’m super happy for them. I think it’s great. I think they’re very deserving of one another.” OK, so at first glance, this sounds like Moakler is trying to bury the hatchet once and for all, and maybe she is! But considering what she’s said about Kardashian in the past (at one point, she liked an IG comment calling Kardashian a “downgrade”), her saying they “deserv[e] one another” might not be a compliment.

Moakler added, “Hope they get good ratings!” So yeah, not exactly a glowing review of Kravis’ relationship. But per Moakler, this shadiness doesn’t stem from any unresolved feelings toward Barker.

She added, “I’m not jealous or bitter. I’m honestly very happy with where I’m at in life...I’m good. I’m in a really good place.” Notably, she was spotted with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau at the time of her interview with Page Six.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Plus, Moakler explained that she already lived out that life with Barker. She continued, “I already had that life. I already did it. I had my own TV show.” (Her reality show with Barker, aptly named Meet The Barkers, aired for two seasons from 2005 to 2006.)

Despite the shade, Moakler doesn’t think that she’s been petty toward Kravis. “I haven’t even said anything [about them on social media]!” she told the reporter. (Does she not realize we have the receipts?) “It’s weird, but I’ve said that before. I don’t feel that that makes me bitter or jealous by just saying, ‘I think it’s weird.’ But it is.”

Weird or not, Kravis seems totally happy together. So here’s hoping Moakler gets this shade out of her system soon.