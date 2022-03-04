Shanna Moakler announced her pregnancy after ex Matthew Rondeau's arrest.

Things are complicated for Shanna Moakler right now. (Content warning: This story discusses domestic abuse.) On March 3, Moakler announced her pregnancy — only one week after her ex Matthew Rondeau was arrested and charged for felony domestic violence over an alleged altercation with Moakler.

To catch you up, on Feb. 24, Rondeau did a livestream on Moakler’s Instagram account, accusing her of cheating with very aggressive and demeaning language. Later that day, he was arrested. A police report obtained by Us Weekly detailed the alleged incident and reason for arrest. Rondeau allegedly left Moakler with visible injuries after grabbing her by her hair, throwing a chair at her, and peeing on her.

Afterward, a representative for Moakler shared a statement with People, “I wanted to let everybody know that I'm OK and thank you for your love and support. I'm surrounded by my family and friends.” She also addressed Rondeau’s behavior — specifically his IG Live — in an interview with Us Weekly.

I think those were things that were being said in a heated emotional state... I think he deals with highs and lows and he was just having a low and that doesn’t make his behavior acceptable, and I hope he can see that because this isn’t someone I can just turn my feelings off. I was just engaged to this man a week ago. I do understand I need to take care of myself, and I need to go get the help that I need to work through this because I never experienced anything like that myself.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rondeau, for his part, denied the allegations. “You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right. I’m so disappointed and sad how this industry spins and flips the truth,” he wrote on his IG Story. “The love of my life has made me out to be the villain.”

Things were already extremely tense and convoluted. And on March 3, Moakler announced she was expecting. “I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” she told People in a statement. “This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day.” She has not disclosed if Rondeau is the father.

Wishing her all the best as she navigates this new chapter.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.