Here's The Sultry Sext You'd Love To Receive, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sexting is an art, not a science. We all want to get messages that feel tailor-made for us — sexts that speak to our deepest (and, ahem, dirtiest) desires. And who better to tell us the exact sultry sext we’d love to receive than the stars? Oh yes, I’m here to reveal your favorite sext to get, based on your zodiac sign. And let me tell you, they are delightfully saucy.

If you’re new to sending dirty texts, know this: It can help you learn more about your recipient and yourself. “[Sexting] can be a very good way to try out your feelings for someone,” LeslieBeth Wish, Ed.D. — a licensed psychotherapist, author, and TEDx speaker — previously told Elite Daily. “You can also discover what your partner likes sexually, as well as get a peek into his or her often hidden character.”

From romantic and sensual narratives for lovey-dovey Pisces to straight-to-the-point, provocative texts for torrid Taureans, we know exactly what you want to hear (er, read) from your S.O. while exchanging filthy notes. Whether you’re creating intimacy in a long-distance relationship or swapping steamy messages before date night with your partner, here’s your guide to turning yourself on.

Aries (March 21 To April 19)

“I couldn’t stop thinking about you, so I had to sneak away for some solo time. Want to see what I’m doing now?”

Aries, we know you love adventure and spontaneity, and you’re one of the more visual signs. You want to hear your partner is so overcome at the thought of you, they had to slip away in the middle of the day to touch themselves. And you want to see exactly what they’re doing — at that very moment — while you’re on their mind. A saucy, surprising message, followed by a titillating photo, is your absolute favorite kind.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

“All I want is to be close to you. I can’t wait to run my tongue along every single inch of you later.”

Taureans, you crave intimacy, but you’re also down to get dirty (like, really dirty — especially when you care about a person). You love to get sexts from your partner that speak to that closeness while also describing the things they want to do to you to make you feel incredible. Messages that are simultaneously intimate and filthy are sure to give you goosebumps.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

“How do you want me to make you come later?”

You like to be kept on your toes, Geminis, and you also love something that’s going to stimulate you intellectually. A sext that makes you think about the things you’d like (nay, love) to have done to you — especially sent out of the blue — is the absolute best kind in your book.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22)

“If we were in bed right now, what would you be doing to me?”

You’re a sensitive sort, Cancers, and sometimes you need your S.O. to help lure you out of your shell. This kind of sext feels tempting and tantalizing; it’s bound to spark a ridiculously hot conversation about how your partner loves to drive you wild, which is exactly what you’re looking for.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22)

“I’m so turned on thinking about you naked right now. Want to send me a pic?”

We know you adore the spotlight, Leos, and your favorite place to be is center stage in your partner’s mind. You love dirty, direct messages that make it crystal clear your S.O. can’t get you out of their head. Bonus points if they ask you to send a naughty picture their way — after all, you’re always down to strike a pose.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22)

“Want to hear exactly what I’m planning on doing to you later?"

When it comes to sexting, methodical Virgos love two things: a narrative you can follow and the thought of relinquishing control. You spend so much of your time thinking up ways to solve others’ problems — at the end of the day, there’s no greater turn-on than hearing your partner describe (in explicit detail) how they plan to take care of you.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22)

“I’m wearing that underwear you love, and all I want to know is how you plan to take it off…”

You like balance in all things, Libras — including sexting — and you’re also a visual, aesthetically driven sort. If and when your partner sends a text that puts a sexy image in your mind, you love nothing more than to return the favor and tell them just how you plan to turn them on later. The more detailed, the better.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

“I can’t wait for you to make me come later. You can have me any way you like.”

Scorpios, you’re arguably the most intense sign in the zodiac, and your over-the-top personality was born to dominate others. Submissive sexts that put you in the driver’s seat — metaphorically speaking — are guaranteed to get you going, no matter the time of day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)

“I had a dream about you last night, and it might have involved a threesome…”

Sags, y’all are often the life of the party — adventurous, sociable, and incurably curious. You’re also open-minded in just about every aspect of your life, including sexually. Getting a message from your partner that piques your imagination and suggests something out-of-the-box in the boudoir (like, say, a little ménage-à-trois action) will definitely get your heart pounding.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19)

“Want to tie me up later?”

You’re practically the definition of a “lady in the streets, freak in the sheets.” As a Capricorn, you’re responsible and hard-working — the type of friend or partner that everyone can rely on — and you love (love!) to be in control, no matter the situation. But you’re also kinky AF. A sext that suggests your S.O. is going to fully surrender to you and let you tie them up is completely tantalizing, and you’ll no doubt work to make sure they feel amazing once you’re together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

“Currently shopping for sex toys. Care to help me pick one?”

Aquarians, you’re a playful bunch, and you love to use your imagination. Sexts that make you think up new ways to pleasure your partner — particularly with sex toys — are fun and tempting and crazy seductive to y’all. You’re also a pretty auditory sign, meaning you love to hear (literally) what your partner’s thinking. Getting a text asking you to help browse for sex toys, followed by a voice note telling you just what they’d like you to do to them, is straight-up irresistible.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20)

“I’ve been daydreaming about you all day. Want to hear my dirtiest fantasy?”

Romance and fantasy are among your favorite things, Pisces. You love to know you’ve been on your partner’s mind, but you also want to know the dirty details of their reverie — from the way they plan to kiss your kneecaps to the look they want to see in your eyes when you come. Messages that are sweet, tender, and blatantly sexual will undeniably make your cheeks flush and toes curl.

Now, please excuse me while I take a cold shower…