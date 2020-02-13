Here's How To Boost Your Chances Of Getting Onto Raya

The Raya dating app has been called Illuminati Tinder, Tinder for A-listers, and The SoHo House of dating apps… and if that sounds good to you, you're probably ready to start swiping away on influencers galore. And why wouldn’t you be? Cara Delevingne, Joe Jonas, Channing Tatum, and Trevor Noah are just a few of the celebrities who have been reportedly spotted on it in the past, so if your dream partner is an accomplished creative, Raya is a goldmine. Since its debut in 2015, the “membership-based community for people all over the world to connect and collaborate” has become associated with the possibility of dating celebs, even among celebs themselves. But membership actually extends far beyond the Hollywood sphere, into the arts, sciences, and beyond. An accomplished, inspiring partner? Dream life. Dating your celebrity crush? I mean, hi, hello, sign me up.

So, how do you get onto Raya? Well, not just anyone can join — and it might be a tad harder than you’d expect. In fact, there’s a full-on application process curated by a 500-person committee. But the good news is this: you don’t necessarily have to be famous to get accepted.

What Are My Chances of Getting In?

Via Raya / Apple iTunes Store

To use the Raya app, first you’ll need to apply. About 8% of applicants are accepted. (Just for perspective, that means you have a better chance of getting accepted to Brown University, an Ivy League school with an acceptance rate of 8.5%.) But don’t get discouraged: it might not actually be as hard as you think. The first step toward getting greenlit is having a referral from another Raya user. It doesn’t matter if it’s a family member, friend, coworker, or acquaintance, but you need to get that invite in order to apply.

How Does The Raya Application Work?

According to Raya’s website, applications are then assessed based on “algorithmic values and input from hundreds of members of the committee throughout the world.” So, in other words, there’s a human element to being accepted into the community — it isn’t just decided by a computer. Ultimately, this committee is looking for people who complement each other at this big dinner party we call life: people who stand out but are still humble; people who have, as they say, “something extra;” people who exemplify a creative life.

Raya claims the algorithm is always evolving and improving, but the committee members, who remain anonymous to each other, help to ensure a higher quality selection process. Additionally, these committee members come from diverse backgrounds, possess varied sexual preferences and interests, and represent a wide range of ages. The idea, of course, is to reduce potential biases in the acceptance process as much as possible. (The dating app, however, did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment about the application process.)

As for the length of the decision process, that can range, too — from anywhere between one day to several months. But rest assured that every single application is genuinely considered for admittance by Raya.

What Can Help Me Get Accepted?

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

It’s hard to know which of your qualities or accomplishments will secure you a spot on Raya. However, NYLON reports that some factors that can help your standing include having a cool or creative occupation and having a significant Instagram following. But before you start flashing your red-bottomed shoes, or boasting about your frequent yacht party-hopping (who even are you?), know this: Being rich probably won’t help you. In fact, trying to brag about all your ballin’ could hurt your chances of getting accepted, or get you kicked off once you’re already in the community. In the guidelines and values section of their website, Raya states that applicants must not “have consistent displays of excessive shows of wealth.” Instead, "... how someone spends their time, who they surround themselves with, and their intentions for how to engage and strengthen the community are the things Raya values,” the company adds. Also, bullying and bigotry of any kind are never tolerated, the app says.

So, in sum: Being hot, rich, and famous might not hurt you, but it also probably won’t get you in, either. What could get you in is an inside referral, an interesting career in a creative field, and a strong social media following.

What If I Don’t Get In?

You won’t get an official rejection letter if Raya doesn’t let you in. Instead, your application will likely just say “pending” indefinitely. In December of 2019, Business Insider reported that there are 100,000 people on the waiting list to get into Raya's community of 10,000 members. Raya’s selectiveness is part of its intrigue and appeal. Not only do you feel like a total boss if you’re accepted into the private community, but you can also expect an intriguing pool of potential matches.

That said, if you don't get approved, it's not the end of the world. Lucky for you, there are other dating apps with countless viable prospects just waiting for you to swipe right on them — ones that don't care how many social media followers you have, or require an insider invite. Some of them are also exclusive (though maybe not as selective as Raya), but feature a curated pool of members if that’s what you’re looking for. In particular, you can try apps like Lox Club, known for its approach to secular Jewish dating; The League, which gears itself toward busy, intelligent professionals; Thursday, which only operates for 24 hours every (you guessed it) Thursday — and if you don’t chat with your matches they disappear forever. So if exclusivity and curation are what you’re after, never fear: just as with Raya, these apps offer both selectivity and potential dates and are only as far away as your phone.