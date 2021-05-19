Another royal baby is (almost) here. Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child this fall. The royal family shared the exciting pregnancy news on Twitter on May 19. According to the statement, both families are “delighted” about the baby – though there’s a serious possibility that some members of the royal family, namely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are taking the news differently.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” the statement read. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.” Congrats are definitely in order for the parents-to-be, but there is one piece of the statement that is giving me some pause: the timing. In case you don’t have the royal family timeline memorized (I don’t blame you), here’s why this date is significant. May 19 is not just any day. It’s also Meghan and Harry’s third wedding anniversary. True, that could be coincidental, but there’s some petty history here that might give it a deeper meaning.

Meghan and Harry were noticeably absent from Beatrice’s summer wedding. ICYMI, Beatrice and Edoardo married in a small, private ceremony at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor in July 2020 after the pandemic forced them to reschedule their May 2020 nuptials. Considering the summer travel restrictions and Harry and Meghan’s new home in Los Angeles, they were unable to attend the surprise wedding. But it hardly seemed like a case of bad blood at the time. People even confirmed that Meghan and Harry privately congratulated Beatrice and Edoardo on their marriage. Following Beatrice and Edoardo’s baby announcement, however, there is more speculation about the couples’ relationships with each other – and it doesn’t look good.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The root of this drama can actually be traced back to October 2018 when Harry and Meghan first announced that they were expecting Archie. According to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Harry and Meghan made their pregnancy announcement during Princess Eugenie’s fall wedding. As you might expect, the bride was not too pleased. "It did not go down particularly well with Eugenie, who, a source said, told friends she felt the couple should have waited to share the news,” the authors explained, per Insider. FYI, Eugenie is Beatrice’s younger sister. So could the timing of Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement be a way of showing some (belated) sisterly loyalty to Eugenie?

I don’t have the answer, and it’s unlikely that the royal family will share any more details – unless, of course, Oprah calls. So in the meantime, I’ll just say congrats to Beatrice and Edoardo. Oh, and happy anniversary to Meghan and Harry!