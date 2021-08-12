‘PLL’ Star Ian Harding Got Married 2 Years Ago In Secret

In Pretty Little Liars, Ezra Fitz was known for keeping his romantic relationships quiet (because he was a teacher dating a student, but I digress). And, apparently, Ian Harding does the same — the keeping things quiet part — not the dating a student part, thank God. Harding married longtime girlfriend Sophie Hart, a LA-based photographer and set designer, two years ago. A source revealed to E! that the duo wed in an Oct. 2019 in a private wedding ceremony. Harding’s rep confirmed the marriage to Elite Daily.

The news isn’t exactly a surprise. An Aug. 6 Instagram post from Harding subtly hinted at the fact that he is married. In the carousel of photos, Harding included a close-up photo of his hand with what looks to be a wedding ring on his ring finger. (My eighth-grade self is crying.) He captioned the photos, “Back in LA and living the good life (as in napping in trees and baskets).” Not exactly the most romantic marriage announcement, but the zoomed-in photo pretty much spoke for itself. Notably, it’s one of the first photos on his feed where the ring is visible despite the fact that their wedding took place in 2019.

OK, so this might be the chillest wedding announcement ever... so chill that I was slightly surprised to find out that he is, in fact, married. But, based on how private Harding has kept his romance with Hart, that might be exactly how he wants it. Since Oct. 2019, Harding has only posted with Hart twice. Just because they keep things primarily offline doesn’t mean they aren’t seriously in love though. According to E! News the two have been linked since 2011, and, per Distractify, they bought a home together in 2014. They also share two Labradoodles, Mochi and Bailey.

When Harding does post about Hart though, he keeps it simple and romantic. In March 2021, Harding shared a photo of him and Hart with a sweet caption, calling her “the funniest talent bomb there ever was.” Hart, whose IG is primarily dedicated to showing off her professional work, only posts photos of Harding on rare occasions. In Feb. 2017, she took a solo shot of harding and shared it with the caption, “I'm so proud of you. ❤️.” Cute!

TBH, a secret wedding ceremony definitely fits in with what I know of this couple — they like their privacy, and who could blame them?