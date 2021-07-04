Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are officially the talk of the tonne. Reports of the Saturday Night Live star and Bridgerton actor’s budding romance have been swirling for months now, and shippers will be happy to know they finally confirmed their relationship with the cutest photos. Just check out these cozy new pics of them together and tell me this isn’t a dream date!

On Saturday, July 3, Davidson and Dynevor were spotted together at Wimbledon in London, watching the competition and engaging in plenty of PDA, from putting their arms around each other to planting kisses on each other’s faces. They even had coordinated green outfits. Someone alert Lady Whistledown immediately!

While this is the pair’s official public debut as a couple, their relationship seems to have been going on for a while now. In February, Davidson was spotted outside of Manchester, England, where Dynevor was staying with family. That very same month, the Bridgerton actor visited New York City, where Davidson is currently based. By March, they were spotted walking around Caverswall, England together, and on April 5, an anonymous source reportedly told Us Weekly they were in a long-distance relationship. “They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work… They’re not looking to rush things,” the insider said. “They’re happy with each other. He makes her laugh.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

But even before this unofficial confirmation, the couple weren’t afraid to drop even more hints about their romance. During a virtual Q&A with Marquette University on April 11, Davidson told students he’s “with [his] celebrity crush.” That same month, Davidson and Dynevor wore what looked like matching “PD” necklaces during separate media appearances: Davidson sported the jewelry during an April 6 interview on The Tonight Show, while Dynevor was seen wearing it during a March 8 appearance on actor Brie Larson’s YouTube channel.

Fans will have to wait and see if they ever share tea about how they got together in the first place. But whatever the case may be, it’s good to see that “PD” are still going strong!