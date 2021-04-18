After weeks of dating rumors, the speculation around Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor's alleged romance is going strong. Many people believe the Saturday Night Live comedian and Bridgerton star are in a long-distance relationship, and there is some brand-new evidence that seems very telling. Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have matching "PD" necklaces, which could be a clue about their relationship.

Dedicated fans discovered the pair wore what looks like the exact same necklace in recent media appearances. Davidson was seen wearing the sparkly jewelry piece during an April 6 interview on The Tonight Show, while Dynevor wore it during her appearance in a March 8 video on actor Brie Larson's YouTube channel. The unique necklace features features the letters "PD," which just so happen to be the duo's shared initials.

If that news doesn't have you convinced Davidson and Dynevor are burning for each other, they've dropped other juicy hints about their potential romance. During a virtual Q&A with Marquette University students on April 11, Davidson revealed he's "with [his] celebrity crush." While he didn't elaborate further, many fans became convinced he was referring to Dynevor, with whom he first sparked dating rumors in March.

On March 22, Page Six claimed the two were "spending time" with each other in both New York (where Davidson is based) and England (where Dynevor is based). This report seems solid: In February, Davidson was spotted just outside Manchester, England, where Dynevor has been staying with family during the pandemic. That same month, the Bridgerton star also traveled to New York City, confirming her visit with a February 9 Instagram post.

NBC / YouTube

And on April 5, an insider reportedly told Us Weekly they were officially in a long-distance relationship. "They keep in touch over text and FaceTime," the source claimed. "Right now they're just focused on work... They're not looking to rush things."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it's unclear how exactly the actors met — it's possible they may have been introduced while Dynevor was in New York filming Younger in February. Around that same time, her former Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page (with whom she previously squashed dating rumors) hosted Saturday Night Live, where Davidson works. If he introduced them, that would make for some serious Lady Whistledown-level tea. Fans will have to wait and see if Davidson and Dynevor go public with their reported relationship, but they're definitely giving people plenty to buzz about in the meantime.