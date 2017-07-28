It’s almost your first anniversary with your partner, and you want nothing more than to shout how much you love them from the social media rooftops. Even though it’s a few days away, the relationship milestone already feels so special, since you’ve been picking out gifts or planning a romantic date night for two. Top off the milestone by showing your followers how much you love your partner with these one-year anniversary captions that’ll capture your story in just a handful of words.

From deep talks, to trips you’ve taken together, and endless cuddling on the couch, you could fill multiple photo albums with your memories. These one-year anniversary captions will make you reflect on the greatest parts of your relationship, and realize that some of the best times are still yet to come. You and your SO likely have an entire future to look forward to, complete with other big milestones like moving into your first apartment together, adopting a dog, getting engaged, and possibly even getting married.

On your first anniversary, you can dream about the future milestones, all while soaking in the bliss of this one. Together, you and bae can dine at the place you met, have a picnic in the local park with chocolate-covered strawberries, or simply lounge in matching sweatpants and watch a new show on Disney+. If you’re feeling creative, you can organize a photo shoot with a local photographer you love, or set up a photo shoot backdrop in your living room to get new pics for IG.

These anniversary captions can be paired with any new #content you get on your special day, or a photo dump of selfies, candids, and memories from the past year with your one and only.

"I wouldn’t trade this year with you for anything." "How was I to know that this tiny spark would spread like wildfires." — N.R. Hart "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy. You’re one of them." "I love you more than Chipotle, and that’s a whole lot." "You make me so proud to be yours.” "I knew I loved you when 'home' suddenly went from a place to a person." — Eric Micha'el Leventhal "One year down, forever to go." "You're the part of me I'll always need." "My favorite place in the world is next to you." "Lucky I'm in love with my best friend." — Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat, “Lucky” "All of me loves all of you." — John Legend, “All of Me” "It’s been a year and you still give me butterflies." "The kind of love story that Taylor Swift writes songs about." "I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty "Forever and always sounds pretty good to me." "Thank you for making all of my days brighter." "I love you past the moon and miss you past the stars." — Jim Storm "You are my today and all of my tomorrows." — Leo Christopher "We loved with a love that was more than love." — Edgar Allen Poe "We were together, I forgot the rest." — Walt Whitman "My favorite view is, without a doubt, you." "Never have I ever met someone as loving as you." "Relationship status: so, so in love with my bae." "You’re everything I’ve been dreaming about, and more." "Can I go where you go?" — Taylor Swift, “Lover” "Let’s do this anniversary thing again next year." "It feels like I’ve known you my whole life." "This is what finding your soul mate looks like." "To be honest, it’s been the best year of my life." "Grateful for you and the good times." "I love you like XO." — Beyoncé, “XO” "You’ve officially survived a year of my jokes." "Forever with you? That’ll be a yes from me." "If you’re looking for a sign that true love exists, this is it." “I fall in love with you more every day.”