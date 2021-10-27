Here’s How Olivia Munn Reportedly Feels About Having A Baby With John Mulaney

It’s not a stretch to say that Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s relationship is controversial. (If you don’t believe me, just check TikTok.) So at first, the rumors of their breakup seemed more like wishful thinking from their haters than anything else. But now, sources are talking about the behind-the-scenes of their relationship, and it’s pretty fascinating.

On Oct. 26, sources spoke to Us Weekly about Munn’s feelings about her relationship with Mulaney and her opinions on motherhood. And according to these insiders, Munn has never been too invested in the idea of “settling down” — with Mulaney or otherwise. The source explained, “Becoming a mom was always more important to her than settling down in a conventional way.”

The insider added, “She’s a real feminist and doesn’t need a man by her side 24/7. She never has.” 👀 OK, so I’m not exactly sure what definition of “real feminism” this source is talking about... and, as far as I’m concerned, no definition of feminism means you can’t want to be a mom and have a partner, but her point still (kind of) stands: Munn and Mulaney probably won’t be walking down the aisle any time soon.

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

The couple’s friends are reportedly starting to question their future together. According to another source, “Even though Olivia’s going to be a wonderful mother and has great support behind her, Olivia’s friends just don’t see these two being a couple in a year’s time.” Harsh, but apparently not surprising. The source added that things have reportedly always been “imperfect” between Munn and Mulaney.

The insider claimed, “Olivia and John still have to decide what kind of future they’re going to have together, if any. It’s a time of uncertainty, for both of them.” Apparently, those breakup rumors might not be completely unfounded after all.

Here’s hoping Munn and Mulaney find a way to make their relationship work for them — whether that means getting along as co-parents or building a more romantic future together. In the meantime, please enjoy this definition of feminism, courtesy of Merriam-Webster: “the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities.”