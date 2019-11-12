Here's The Moon Sign You're Most Compatible With For Love

If it seems like your zodiac sign isn't a great match with the sign of your crush, date, or significant other, don't worry. Try looking at the most compatible moon sign pairings, because there's a lot more to consider about someone's astrological chart than just their sun sign. (Your sun sign is your main sign — the one you've probably heard the most about — but everyone's personality, behaviors, and actions are influenced by a variety of other astrological factors.)

“We are more likely to be drawn to people who fulfill, complement, or balance the needs of our moon sign,” astrologer Lara Newell-Barrette tells Elite Daily. It may be because while the sun sign represents one’s conscious self-expression or how someone conveys their unique self, the moon is linked to their emotional world.

“[The moon represents] what we see as nurturing and nourishment,” adds astrologer Alicia Shaich Yusuf. It indicates the drive for security, stability, intimacy, and belonging, which is why moon sign compatibility matters just as much (if not more than) sun sign compatibility. Once you figure out your moon sign with the help of a moon sign calculator, here is the moon sign with whom you’re most compatible for love and relationships.

Aries (March 21–April 19) FOTOGRAFIA INC./E+/Getty Images Fiercely independent Aries moons like to avoid mushy feelings, instead preferring excitement and spontaneity. Having a crush kind of freaks them out. But a Libra moon's easygoing, peaceful nature is a perfect match because they can remind Aries that relationships are a give-and-take balance between two people.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) Taurus moons crave stability, which makes them a perfect match for sensual, emotional, occasionally possessive Scorpio moons. These signs will find a tight, mutually satisfying sense of intimacy.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Ever-curious social butterfly Gemini moons can find a cheerleader and a partner-in-crime in Sagittarius moons. As a fire sign, the Sag moon is bold, brave, and never boring — which exactly what Gemini needs.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) Cancer moons crave comfort, so a Capricorn moon would be the perfect match, as they tend to similarly value emotional connection and stability. Caps tend to go overboard with their need for order sometimes, but Cancer moons won't mind.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Flashy Leo moons can spend a lot of emotional energy focused on themselves. Sometimes, their desire to be the center of attention can overtake their desire to tap into their emotions. So, Aquarius moons might be an ideal match, thanks to their creativity and natural ability to want to self-express.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) Virgo is a cautious sign that can get too caught-up in day-to-day details, so they work best with an organized and practical Cancer. The crab will make a Virgo's life smoother, taking some much-needed weight off their partner’s shoulders.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) In a classic case of opposites attracting, Libra and Aries are two sides of the same coin and can complement each other beautifully. Aries moons like to be in charge, while Libra moons are happiest when someone else is making the decisions. Aries moons can be sassy, but diplomatic Libras are always there with sensitivity and harmony. This relationship is perfectly balanced.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) Scorpio moons crave relationships full of intense feelings. That makes them an ideal partner for Taurus moons, who crave stability above all else. After all, what's more stable and dependable than a person who’s not afraid to catch feels?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Risk-taking Sagittarius moons thrive when they're with a kindred spirit. Outside of its circle of fire, Gemini moons tend to keep the momentum going for Sagittarians, thanks to their curious mind and social butterfly tendencies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) It may take some time for a Capricorn moon to show their feelings, as this sign likes to take it slow. That being said, the goat values feeling secure in a relationship and tends to pursue a more traditional, old-fashioned romance. A sensual Cancer could prove to be a good match, as they both naturally like to make their partners feel secure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Aquarius moons are easy-going, fun-loving, expressive, and chill. That means that Gemini moons — always the fun and willing sidekick for any party — make the perfect match. Together, these signs will never be bored.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20) Romantic Pisces moons are all about love, so they may work well with earthy Taurus moons, who crave beauty and stability in relationships. The two can share in their common need for closeness.

Sun sign compatibility can be important, but it's not the only astrological factor to look for in a relationship. Before you panic that you and your partner aren't a perfect zodiac match, look beyond the sun to the moon and the stars.

Sources:

Lara Newell-Barrette, astrologer

Alicia Shaich Yusuf, astrologer

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.