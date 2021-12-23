Bachelor Nation deserved a happy ending, and Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya were happy to deliver. Despite some rocky moments, the newly-engaged couple seems completely over the moon to be sharing their love with the world. Seriously, during the “After the Final Rose” special on Dec. 21, the duo could not seem to go five minutes without kissing each other. (Not that I blame them!) It’s beyond clear that they have deep feelings for one another. But what about Young and Olukoya’s astrological compatibility? I won’t lie, their zodiac signs do present some challenges — but don’t freak out, they can get through the tough times with careful communication.

Young is a Gemini, a mutable air sign that is well-known for its charisma and social skills. So yes, there was an astrological reason that Young killed it as the Bachelorette. She knows how to work a crowd!

Olukoya, on the other hand, is a Cancer. The crab is known as the most sensitive zodiac sign. They’re quick to embrace their emotions and follow their hearts, which might not sound like Olukoya from what we saw on Young’s season... but it actually adds up considering the duo’s “ATFR” interview. In it, Young claimed that Olukoya is actually more open and vulnerable than she is. (I know, I know. I was shocked, too.)

And although astrology can’t tell us everything about their romance, it can give us some insight into their compatibility. So here’s what the stars have in store for Young and Olukoya.

Geminis Are Socialites, But Cancers Need More Privacy

ABC/CHRISTOPHER WILLARD

Geminis like Young tend to thrive in social environments, and they have no problem entering a room alone, In fact, their independent spirit might mean they prefer it that way. This air sign is adept at making friends and charming strangers. It’s a skill that makes them likable and attractive, but it can also make it hard for their partners to keep up with them... especially if their partners prefer more privacy.

To be fair, Cancers aren’t completely anti-social. They can certainly charm a room — and Olukoya’s a prime example. Still, as an intensely sensitive sign, Cancers often need more private time to sit with their feelings. Along that same vein, the crab probably also feels the need to guard their feelings more closely, mostly because they feel them so deeply. (Remember when we learned that Olukoya and his step-father had never said “I love you” to each other before? Yeah, that suddenly makes a lot more sense.)

This disconnect doesn’t necessarily mean that a couple is doomed, but it does require some serious compassion from both partners to see each other’s point of view.

Gemini-Cancer Sexual Compatibility Might Not Be Perfect

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Gemini is up for just about anything when it comes to sex, which doesn’t especially suit Cancer, who is by nature a romantic,” astrologer Leslie Hale previously told Bustle. She added that Cancers tend to prefer “long, passionate, tender nights at home with their partner.”

Of course, the intimate details of Young and Olukoya’s sex life are private (as they should be), but having mismatched sexual appetites can present a challenge for any couple.

Still, this might not be an issue for Young and Olukoya. The morning after her fantasy suite date with him, Young confessed to the camera, “Waking up this morning, I was like, ‘OK, I’m in love with this man.’” So read into that what you will.

They’ll Need Strong Communication

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Young and Olukoya’s astrological connection isn’t perfect, but that doesn’t mean it can’t work. As with any relationship, communication is key. Fortunately, Geminis are pro-communicators, and Young has proven time and time again that she doesn’t shy away from hard conversations — even if she has to push her partner to be more vulnerable during them.

The good news? Olukoya already seems up for the challenge. In his latest IG post, he wrote to his fiancé, “Thank you for helping me open up. Thank you for holding my hand as I embrace new territories of my heart. And thank you for making me feel safe as I slowly but surely, lowered every wall I ever put up against a potential broken heart.”

With thoughtful words like that, I have a feeling that this couple will be just fine.

Expert:

Leslie Hale, astrologer