OK, so Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being couple goals isn’t anything new, but Harry’s recent quote defending Meghan might be the sweetest one yet. On Nov. 9, Harry appeared on a panel hosted by Wired called “The Internet Lie Machine.” While there, he addressed the term Megxit, which is frequently used to refer to Harry and Meghan’s decision to exit their roles as senior members of the royal family, comparing it to the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit). Notably, it places the blame squarely on Meghan — not Harry. And the Duke of Sussex not a fan.

During the panel, he called out Megxit for its misogyny. Harry explained, per E!, “Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term.” He continued, “It was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media, but it began with a troll.”

Though Harry traced the origin of the term back to a troll (even if he didn’t specify any names), he made it clear that he felt the British tabloids were largely the ones at fault for taking the name and running with it. Per Harry, misinformation from the media is something that has affected him “personally over the years.”

Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

“I learned from a very young age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth,” he continued. “My experience, I guess, has been more pre-social media around the U.K. press, who sadly conflate profit with purpose and news with entertainment. And they don’t report the news, they create it. And they’ve successfully turned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip with devastating consequences for the country.”

To underscore the seriousness of this issue, he spoke about his mom, the late Princess Diana. “I know this story all too well,” Harry added. “I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing.” (Please tell me I’m not the only one tearing up.)

Moral of the story? Retire Megxit from your vocabulary... and find someone who stands up for you the way Harry does for Meghan.